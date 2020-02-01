488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

Renewable power sales for Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft grows

Renewable power sales for Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft grows

0

According to new figures, the world’s largest technology companies have fuelled a track rise in renewables marketed directly to international corporations the year before.

Due to a growing thirst for sustainable power, clean energy from renewables developers purchased by industries has increased three times in the two previous years. The

Read more at Renewable power sales for Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft grows

©  2020 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme