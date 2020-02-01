Rubella Treatment Market by Type and Application to 2018 – 2026
Rubella is the contagious viral infection of the respiratory system. Rubella is also known as German measles. Rubella is not similar to measles, although they have similar characteristics such as red rushes, but they are caused by a different virus. Rubella virus causes joint pain, low-grade fever, sore throat and skin rash. About 25% to 50% of people infected with rubella virus do not experience any symptoms. Rubella virus spreads through the air or by close contact. It is usually spread when the person directly comes in contact with an infected person’s respiratory secretion such as mucus. Rubella can cause serious problems including the arthritis and bleeding problems. Rubella infection very serious during pregnancy,
it can cause a variety of birth defects & miscarriage. Most serious problems occur because of rubella is harm to a baby. There is no specific treatment available for rubella. Rubella vaccination is recommended for prevention of rubella infection. Unvaccinated ladies face 90% chances of the fetus having congenital rubella syndrome. Symptomatic treatment is available to reduce the risk of complication and ease the symptoms. Paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin can be used to reduce high temperature and treat acne and pain.
Interesting.? Apply For A Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23029
High risk of complication in rubella infected pregnant women and the larger number of unvaccinated children & adults are the major factors which contribute to the growth of rubella treatment market. Increasing manufacturers focus on drug development for rare diseases, rising healthcare awareness, government programs to maintain pregnant women health are expected to be some other factor which propels the growth of rubella treatment market. Failure to vaccinating children against measles & rubella puts them at risk of severe health complications, such as brain damage, deafness, and blindness. Increasing failure of vaccination will boost the demand of drugs which are used for symptomatic treatment and, can indirectly contribute in the growth of rubella treatment market. No specific treatment is available for rubella infection, which is a major factor hampering the growth of rubella treatment market.
The global rubella treatment market is segmented on basis of drug type, route of administration and distribution channel:
- Segmentation by Drug Type
- Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Analgesic
- Segmentation by Route Of Administration
- Oral
- Topical
- Segmentation by End User
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Online Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and analgesic drugs are used for rubella treatment or reduce symptoms. These drugs provide ease of pain, reduce itching and control fever due to rubella infection. Rubella infection is dangerous during pregnancy if a woman contract rubella up to 13 week of pregnancy there is a very high risk that baby can be affected with measles. Baby can develop problems such as sight or hearing loss.
Regionally, the global rubella treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to increasing drug manufacturing facilities and high awareness regarding infectious diseases. Europe also shows second highest growth in rubella treatment market due to strong laws and government guidelines regarding child and mother health. Moreover, the rubella treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to reduce disease complication in children. More than 60% of the 21.5 million children who did not receive one dose vaccination in 2013 come from 6 counties India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Indonesia, DR Congo.
Some of the players operating in the global rubella treatment market are
- Bayer AG
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Endo International plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- Merck & Company Inc.
- Perrigo Company plc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- Kopran Ltd. and others.
For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23029
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Rubella Treatment Market Segments
- Rubella Treatment Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
- Rubella Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026
- Rubella Treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Rubella Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional Analysis:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding China
- China
- Middle East & Africa
- Bad Weather Has Forced SpaceX To Postpone Starlink Satellite Fleet
- Cryptocurrency and forex prediction – the exchange rate between strong currencies
- Self-injection Device Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2027
- Commercial Flour Market to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Industry Opportunities with Investment Analysis By Top Players
- MicroRNA Tools Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)
- Current Authorization bill seeks for further space exploration to Mars and the Red planet
- AstroClipper, the Perfect Plane Ride to Space
- Means to avoid cryptocurrency scammers
- Photodiode Market Growth, Demand, Revenue, Region, Analysis 2019 to 2025|OSRAM, Vishay, FAIRCHILD, ROHM, Everlight
- Astronauts, complete space marathon to solve antimatter detector problem on the space station
- Cryptocurrency payment to increase in the year 2020
- California Electric Vehicle Adoption Likely to raise GSP by $140 Billion over 10 years to create half a million jobs
- Infrastructure Construction Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2026
- European Scientists Are Taking A Mock On Moon
- Phototherapy System Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom