Sodium Propionate Market : Competitive Dynamics and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2026
Sodium Propionate Market: Overview
Sodium propionate is an organic acid that either exist in the natural form or produced during the chemical degradation of sugar. It is the salt of propionic acid whose chemical formula is C3H5NaO2. Sodium propionate is hygroscopic in nature. It is a white or colorless salt in the form of granular crystalline powder or transparent crystals. Sodium propionate is soluble in water and alcohol. It is recognized as a food ingredient by FDA and primarily used for food preservation and flavoring. Sodium propionate is widely used in baked goods, processed meats, dairy products, soft drinks, and alcoholic drinks.
To know more, visit our report [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-propionate-market.html
Increase in demand for sodium propionate from food and pharmaceutical industries drives the global market. It is used as a food preservative in baked and processed food to curtail the growth of mold and other bacteria. Demand for sodium propionate from the food industry is anticipated to increase in the next few years, as it is employed in processed and baked foods to enhance flavor and shelf life of the product. It is used as a medical drug for treating fungi and bacteria, which causes common ocular infections, and prevents side effects such as allergies or sensitivities.
Furthermore, advancements in sodium propionate-based medical practices to treat patients with lids, conjunctiva, and cornea infections is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the global sodium propionate market. Furthermore, increase in usage of sodium propionate in cosmetics & personal care and agrochemical industries is expected to drive the global sodium propionate market during the forecast period.
Sodium Propionate Market: Key Players
Key players operating in the global sodium propionate market include Dow Chemicals Company, DR. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Fine organic industries, Ltd, Foodchem International, Jainex Specialty Chemicals, Krishna chemicals, Macco Organiques Inc., Niacet Corporation, Prathista Industries Ltd, Rishi chemical works Pvt. Ltd., Titan biotech Limited, and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. These players focus on their core competencies of delivering their products through effective distribution channels.
- Cleaning Appliances Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2026
- Robot Operating System (ROS) Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2026
- Rubberized Asphalt Concrete (RAC) Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2025
- Two Satellites Will Narrowly Avoid Colliding At 32,800 MPH Over Pittsburgh
- Fire Alarm System Market Intelligence Report Includes Market Dynamic, Product, Application 2020-2025, Discover Things Like Size, Share, Revenue and Opportunities
- Lottery Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook
- E-cigarettes Market Global Industry Demand, Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2025
- Expansion of Australian Cryptocurrency to Singapore
- Bad Weather Has Forced SpaceX To Postpone Starlink Satellite Fleet
- Cryptocurrency and forex prediction – the exchange rate between strong currencies
- Current Authorization bill seeks for further space exploration to Mars and the Red planet
- AstroClipper, the Perfect Plane Ride to Space
- Means to avoid cryptocurrency scammers
- Astronauts, complete space marathon to solve antimatter detector problem on the space station
- Cryptocurrency payment to increase in the year 2020