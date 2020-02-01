Synthetic Paper Market Growth, Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Matrix Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2027 | Agfa-Gevaert Group,American Profol Inc.,Arjobex SAS

The global synthetic paper market accounted for US$ 630.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 1,244.5 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the global synthetic paper market. The production and consumption rate of synthetic paper is rapidly increasing with China and Japan being the major markets for the global synthetic paper market. The Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest consumers and exporter of synthetic paper. The Asia Pacific synthetic paper market is characterized by the presence of players such as Arjobex SAS, Cosmo Films Limited, NAN Ya Plastics Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd. among others.

Market Insights

Growing needs for labelling and packaging in packed food and beverages provides an opportunity for the synthetic paper market growth

The BOPP based synthetic paper exhibits excellent resistance to moisture and chemicals as a result of which it is considered to be used as a better material for packaging and labeling applications. These type of synthetic paper are non-toxic and are used as a material of choice in the food and beverages packaging. These type of synthetic paper also possess characteristic properties like high-quality writ-ability and printability performance that helps the companies in enabling new designs for the development of labels that can be attractive.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003951/

Leading companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert Group,American Profol Inc.,Arjobex SAS,Cosmo Films Limited,Hop Industries Corporation,NAN Ya Plastics Corporation,PPG Industries Inc.,Toyobo Co. Ltd.,Transcendia, Inc.,Yupo Corporation

Increasing demands from packaging and printing applications is expected to boost the synthetic paper market

The high performance properties of synthetic paper, such as chemical resistance, oil resistance, tear resistance, water resistance, UV resistance durability, longer shelf life, etc. have gained high popularity as a preferred material in a wide range of end-use applications. As compare to conventional paper, the synthetic papers have superior characteristics to support high-performance printing with ease and are also reliable. Synthetic paper possesses properties such as excellent optical, thermal, and physical properties and are capable of being die-cut embossed, perforated, laminated, coated, and stitched that has led to increasing requirements in certain value-added applications.

GLOBAL SYNTHETIC PAPER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Raw Material

BOPP

HDPE

Others

By Applications

Label

Non-label

For discounts, click @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003951/

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in global synthetic market. Few of the recent developments in the global synthetic market are listed below:

2019: Agfa-Gevaert Group signed a distribution agreement with Fujitex Co., Ltd. for the distribution of synthetic paper, Synaps XM.

2018: Yupo Corporation America joined the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership, (SGP), as a Silver Level Patron. Yupo aims to join other print industry leaders so as to promote sustainability and achieve the aims of SGP and keeping costs low for certification of print facilities.

2017: Cosmo Films introduced new synthetic paper, biaxially oriented polypropylene films based synthetic paper. It is printable with UV flexo and wet offset, letterpress, thermal transfer, and other printing technologies.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/