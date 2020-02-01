Technical Glass Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2026

Technical glass is a type of engineered glass used in a wide spectrum of architectural and structural applications in a range of end-use industries. Technical glass either as a standalone product or in combination with other types of engineered glass have gained traction across the electronics industry. Their usage has gained momentum on account of several technological applications they can be put to, mainly due to attractive chemistries they exhibit. Some of the notable properties that make this type of engineered glass suitable for high-technology applications are excellent chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, thermal stability, and high optical transmission. Key application areas where technical glass are used may include laboratories and pharmaceutical, lighting, consumer and institutional appliances.

Manufacturers, world over, across the globe are coming out with technical glass products that promise better performance profiles and scores higher on versatility for end-use industries. Rapidly rising demand for alkali-lead silicate technical glass and soda lime glass reflects positively on this trend.

The insights and findings help key stakeholders recalibrate their investment strategies to reap large competitive gains in various regions in the not-so-distant future. The study takes a closer look at emerging technology frontiers and assesses their prospects in new applications.

Global Technical Glass Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global technical glass is increasingly propelled by the rising use of technical glass in the electronics industry, especially in making consumer electronics. Rising demand for technical glass for fabricating structures used in various commercial spaces such as retail, institutional, and offices is bolstering the technical glass market’s growth. Technical glass is increasingly promising for architects who seek new design patterns in canopy systems, curtain wall systems, and window systems. The uptake of technical glass in the construction industry is propelled by the growing popularity of high-technology glass framing systems in various parts of the world. Growing use of technical glass for manufacturing specialized glass such as fire-rated glass is a significant factor boosting the market.