Toxoplasmosis Testing Market Detailed Analysis 2019 – 2029

Toxoplasmosis is an infection induced by Toxoplasma gondii parasite. Mostly cats serve as reservoir for this parasite. Based on the 2017 disease data from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, countries including Poland, United Kingdom and Germany had comparatively higher number of reported cases of congenital toxoplasmosis in infants creating a need for preventive measures to be taken for toxoplasmosis testing.

This disease is transmitted through improper cooked meat consumption, direct contact with cysts present in feline feces or through the placenta of a newly infected mother although the symptoms are not observed in most cases clearly it includes mild flu-like illness. In 2016, France accounted for 81% of all confirmed cases after serological toxoplasmosis testing of 242 pregnant women reported in the European Union. This made a notification rate of 6.7 cases per 100,000 live births on toxoplasmosis parasite testing. In the US, CDC estimates that about 40 million carry T. gondii parasite creating a compulsory need for toxoplasmosis testing market creation to reduce the burden of disease.

Unhygienic mutton and pork eaten throughout the globe is expected to be the key factor propelling the growth of the toxoplasmosis testing market. The 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association estimated about 75 million pet cats in the US. This large number of felines is expected to propel number of toxoplasmosis testing. The eating of unwashed fruits and vegetables grown in contaminated soil is expected to increase the global toxoplasmosis testing market.

The rising awareness about the severity of the disease is expected to increase the share of toxoplasmosis testing market. The rising preventive care taken for pets is also expected to create an opportunity to grow toxoplasmosis testing market through routine check-up and diagnosis of disease through veterinary clinics. The toxoplasmosis testing market is expected to grow with an increase in the number of countries making it compulsory for pregnant women to undergo toxoplasmosis testing. The infants and patients with immunological problems are prone to ill effects which include loss of vision, encephalitis, and neural damage creating another opportunity for the toxoplasmosis testing market to grow.

The global Toxoplasmosis Testing Market is classified on the basis of test type, test sample, end user and region.

Based on test type, toxoplasmosis testing market is segmented into the following:

Serological test Dye test Indirect Hemagglutination assay Direct agglutination test

ELISA

PCR

Ultrasound

MRI

Biopsy

Based on sample type, Toxoplasmosis Testing Market is segmented into the following:

Blood sample

Amniotic fluid

Cerebrospinal fluid

Based on end user, Toxoplasmosis Testing Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Rising prevalence of food borne diseases due to uncooked or raw meat consumption infected with cat feces is the key factor behind the significant growth of toxoplasmosis testing market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, toxoplasmosis accounted for third largest leading cause for foodborne deaths in the US by percentage.

The ever increasing number of incidences with disease is expected to grow the global toxoplasmosis testing market. The changing health norms making it an obligation to control the spread of disease by compulsory toxoplasmosis testing during the pregnancy is expected to grow the toxoplasmosis testing market. The toxoplasmosis testing market is segmented on the basis of test type into serological tests, ELISA, PCR, MRI and biopsy. The complexity involved in toxoplasmosis testing in certain cases may require screening by more sophisticated techniques like MRI to detect cysts in the brain or internal organs.

U.S. is the most lucrative country for toxoplasmosis testing market due to availability of improved healthcare infrastructure and larger pet felines. Therefore, North America the dominant region for toxoplasmosis testing market in terms of revenue. After North America, toxoplasmosis testing market is followed by Europe and East Asia.

The availability of favorable reimbursement scenario for human and animal care in European countries will up boost the revenue growth of toxoplasmosis testing market in Europe. On other hand, rising patient pool suffering from toxoplasmosis and number of carriers in Japan and China will propel the growth of toxoplasmosis testing market in East Asia region. In South Asia, India is most lucrative country for toxoplasmosis testing market in term of revenue due to large number of host reservoirs in the form of stray kittens. The rising awareness among the people about toxoplasmosis testing through not-for-profit organizations and governmental institutes in the form of scientific research is generating more number of toxoplasmosis testing year-on-year.

Some of the key players across the value chain of Toxoplasmosis Testing Market are

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Beckman Coulter.

The emerging trend is toxoplasmosis testing through point-of-care devices under clinical trials to detect the presence of T. gondii. The CLIA waved and other certifications to such devices will change the structure of toxoplasmosis testing market.

The report on Toxoplasmosis Testing Market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2018

Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2029

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Toxoplasmosis Testing Market includes