488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

Two Satellites Will Narrowly Avoid Colliding At 32,800 MPH Over Pittsburgh

Two Satellites Will Narrowly Avoid Colliding At 32,800 MPH Over Pittsburgh

0

Two defunct satellites are expected to zip past one another at 14.7 kilometers per second (32,800 mph) in the sky on Wednesday, 29th January, this year. If by bad luck the two satellites were to hit on each other, the resulting debris could, of course, put all spacecraft around the

Read more at Two Satellites Will Narrowly Avoid Colliding At 32,800 MPH Over Pittsburgh

©  2020 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme