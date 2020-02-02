Aircraft Plastic Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed till 2026
Global Aircraft Plastic Market: Introduction
Developments in plastics and composites continue to revolutionize the aircraft industry by increasing the design for engineers in civilian, military, and space aircraft. Advancements in plastics and composites have added reduced weight and improved fuel efficiency, strength, and functionality, while meeting flame and smoke requirements for aircraft materials.
Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.
Global Aircraft Plastic Market: Segmentation
The global aircraft plastic market can be segmented based on application, end-use, and region. In terms of application, the aircraft plastic market can be divided into aerostructure, components, cabin interiors, propulsion systems, satellites, and construction & insulation components. Demand for aircraft plastic is high in the aerostructure segment. Aerostructure is one of the part of the aircraft as it creates the basic shape and size of the aircraft. PEEK and POM are widely used polymers in this application due to properties such as durability, anti-corrosion, and heat resistance. Rise in demand for general aviation and commercial aviation is projected to fuel the aerostructure segment significantly during the forecast period. In terms of end-use, the aircraft plastic market can be segmented into commercial & freighter aircraft, military aircraft, rotary aircraft, general aviation, and others. The commercial & freighter aircraft segment accounted for a major share of the segment due to the rise in the number of service providers in the air transport industry. The military aircraft segment is estimated to expand due to rise in utilization of these aircraft for security and defense purposes. Growing inclination toward niche air transportation options fuels the demand for rotary aircraft and gliders for special travel purposes.
Global Aircraft Plastic Market: Trends & Developments
Demand for aircraft plastic is increasing from the aerospace industry. Increase in cross country trade and rise in foreign direct investments are key factors propelling the demand for aircraft plastic market.
Moreover, rise in requirement for developed aircrafts from defense industries propel the demand for aircraft plastic market. However, environmental concerns regarding the usage of plastic inhibits the aircraft plastic market. Rise in R&D activities is creating opportunities for the development of aircraft plastics in the industry.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.
Global Aircraft Plastic Market: Regional Outlook
Based on region, the global aircraft plastic market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is a major region of the aircraft plastic market, as Germany, France, and the U.K. are key countries manufacturing aircraft. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for aircraft plastic in the region. The aircraft plastic market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. High replacement rate of aircraft, especially domestic aircraft propels the aircraft plastic market in North America. Significant change in the economies environment in Asia Pacific impacted the momentous growth in aircraft industry in Asia Pacific. The aircraft plastic market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The aircraft plastic market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a noticeable pace in the near future due to presence of developing economies in these regions.
Global Aircraft Plastic Market: Key Players
Key players operating in the global aircraft plastic market include Hyosung Corporation, Kaman Aerospace Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI), Premium Aerotec GmbH, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), SGL Carbon SE, Tech-Tool Plastics Inc., Toho Tenax Co. Ltd., Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc., Zoltek Companies, Inc., BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Cytec Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, HITCO Carbon Composites, and Solvay.
- Micronized PTFE Market Segments and Key Trends 2018 – 2026
- Biolubricants Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
- 5G Chipset Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2026
- Sliding Fall Arrester Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Capital SALA, CATU, Cresto Safety Ab, Fallsafe-Online Lda, Huber Technology
- Massive growth of Luxury Hotels Market 2025 with high CAGR in Coming Years with Focusing Key players like Marriott International, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott), Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., etc
- NASA Administrator Mr. Jim Bridenstine Finally Speaks About the Authorization Bill
- Huge regional gaps in alternative energy salaries Exposed
- NASA has set everything under control with its newly initiated X-59 program
- € 342 million for the clean power project established by Foresight
- Renewable power sales for Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft grows
- World Economic Forum Discussed Cryptocurrency
- Following 30 years in power, NASA’s chief operating manager Renee Wynn is withdrawing
- NASA is advised to try landing on the moon by 2028 and not by 2024, as planned earlier on
- Clean energy corporate PPAs ‘ 40% soar
- Christina Croach return to earth after 11 months in space