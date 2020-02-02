Aluminum Foams Market Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2026

Aluminum Foams Market: Overview

Aluminum foams are a type of metal foams which consist of solid metal and gas. Aluminum foams are highly durable, lightweight, and have high surface area. These foams are manufactured using advanced metal powder processing or direct foaming of aluminum alloy melts. Aluminum foams are widely used in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, furniture, building & construction, and engineering. Aluminum foams are widely used in passenger cars for energy absorption and insulation purpose. Aluminum foams are lightweight in nature and thus, used as sandwich panels or sheets in aerospace industry. They are also used in heat exchangers, filters, and heat shields in engineering applications. These foams are employed in house hold accessories such as furniture and lamps. Aluminum foams are also utilized in the building & construction industry, as they have high thermal insulation and high sound absorbing properties and have fire penetration resistance.

Rise in demand for lightweight foams with high electrical and thermal conductivity, high corrosion resistance, and high porosity in the automotive industry is driving the global aluminum foams market. Increasing demand for fuel efficient passenger cars across the globe encourage OEMs to curb automotive pollution and utilize lightweight porous metallic materials in the body frame to increase fuel efficiency. These factors are expected to boost the global aluminum foams market during the forecast period. High production cost and increase in emphasis on maintaining product quality are expected to restrain the aluminum foams market during the forecast period. Rise in application of aluminum foams in aerospace, industrial, and building & construction industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to aluminum foams manufacturers.

The global aluminum foams market can be divided in terms of type, technology, and region. Based on type, the aluminum foams market can be bifurcated into open cell structures and closed cell structures. Open cell structure-based aluminum foams have open pores and are evenly spaced with a 3D honeycomb structure. Closed cell structure-based aluminum foams have uniform and regular matrix with highly permeable and porous structure. In terms of technology, the aluminum foams market can be segregated into powder-metallurgy (PM), molten-metal foaming, sputter deposition, and metallic deposition. Demand for PM-based aluminum foams is increasing in the aluminum foams market due to rise in demand for high purity aluminum foams.