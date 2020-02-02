Anodized Aluminum Extrusion Market 2018-2026: End Users, Region, Growth Rate And Sales

Introduction

Aluminum has a naturally occurring oxide film that resists it from corrosion. Anodization is a process that is primarily used to thicken aluminum films. Anodized aluminum extrusion is prepared by placing the aluminum into a brine solution and passing a low voltage, high amperage, direct current through the solution.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Improvement in corrosion resistance is the primary reason for aluminum anodization. The anodization process helps extend the life of aluminum and makes it ideal for harsh environments. Anodized aluminum extrusion is used in marine environments and even in space. Anodized aluminum extrusion helps decrease conductivity in the oxidation layer of films.

Global Anodized Aluminum Extrusion Market: Segmentation

The anodized aluminum extrusion market can be segmented based on application and region. Based on application, the anodized aluminum extrusion market can be divided into construction material, machinery production, electronics, and others. The construction material segment accounted for major share of the market in 2017 owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Global Anodized Aluminum Extrusion Market: Developments and Trends

Anodized aluminum extrusion is widely used in power transmission and distribution systems. It does not emit any hazardous gases and chemicals when exposed to heat, light, or other contaminants. Anodized aluminum extrusion can be given any shape due to its tensile strength and high flexibility. Of late, anodized aluminum extrusion is gaining popularity in different applications, due to its low cost of production and low prices of raw materials. This trend is primarily witnessed in the construction industry.

Demand for lightweight and high durable solutions in high-end automotive, aircraft, and construction sectors is driving the anodized aluminum extrusion market. The mega construction projects started by China in last six to seven years period is demanding increased supply of anodized aluminum extrusions. Russia, the UAE, and India export large percentage of aluminum. Aluminum extrusions are 100% recyclable compared to other substitutes. Their distinctive features make anodized aluminum extrusions highly preferred by consumers. Their features include high corrosion resistance, strong yet light in weight, high corrosion resistance, easy to fabricate, and electric power equivalent to that of copper.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Anodized Aluminum Extrusion Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global anodized aluminum extrusion market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a key region accounting for a significant share of the global anodized aluminum extrusion market. The anodized aluminum extrusion market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, led by the growth in the construction industry in the region. Demand for anodized aluminum extrusion in China, Japan, and South Korea is projected to increase significantly in the near future, followed by that in India.

China is estimated to account for the leading share of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, due to the rise in industrialization, low labor costs, and emerging economic conditions. This is projected to augment the demand for anodized aluminum extrusion in the country during the forecast period.

Global Anodized Aluminum Extrusion Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global anodized aluminum extrusion market include ALCOA, Novelis Inc., Constellium, Gulf Extrusion, Southern Aluminum Finishing Co, Inc., Bristol Aluminum, Norsk Hydro ASA, Sapa Extrusion, Hindalco-Almex Aerospace, and Qatar Aluminum Extrusion Company.