Autoimmune Drugs and Disease Management Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Autoimmune Drugs and Disease Management Market: Overview

Autoimmune disorders occur when the body fails to recognize body’s immunity mechanism. In autoimmune disorders hyper activation of Toll like receptors (TLR) and organ damage is implicated. This unregulated activation of Toll like receptors (TLRs) leads to the production of multiple cytokines and a variety of interleukins (IL) such as IL 1 to IL 36, and even tumor necrosis factor alpha. According to the National Institute of Health 2014, there are more than 80 illnesses related to auto immune diseases, many of which are chronic or even life threatening. Commonly occurring immune triggers are the vast group of pathogens that affect humans each year with an infection.

However, a fraction of the global population has innate genetically induced immune disorders that trigger an uncontrolled immune response. Such uncontrolled immune responses usually affect the most delicate tissues in our human body, such as nephrons and liver cells, to name a few. Auto immune diseases are presently managed by controlling the histamine, cytokine or other immune mediated cellular signals by various anti histamine drugs, cytokine regulators and other immune modulator compounds respectively. Such drugs have seen great market penetration and accommodate the largest share of the autoimmune disorder management market.

Autoimmune Drugs and Disease Management Market: Growth Enablers

The growth of autoimmune drugs market is on the other hand is mainly attributed to increasing efforts by key market players to develop novel drugs for the treatment and management of autoimmune diseases. In addition, increasing approval of various drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. – FDA) for the treatment and management of autoimmune diseases drives the market growth by enhancing the uptake of autoimmune disorder drugs.

Furthermore, increasing investments and funding by the North American and European governments for the research activities of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies ultimately drives the growth of the market. In addition, various other factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, availability of government grants and less regulatory constraints are also expected to boost the market of autoimmune disorders management. The high implication of auto immune disorders in surgical practice and patient life management is believed to be the core concept behind the initiative to control the negative effects of auto immune diseases.

Autoimmune Drugs and Disease Management Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, North America represents the largest market of autoimmune disease management. The growth is mainly attributed to efforts of large regional players in order to develop new and more effective drugs to diagnose and treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, collaboration among many key players aims to develop novel therapies. For example, in May 2014, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced an agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop new treatment option for orphan autoimmune disorders.

Increasing acceptance and faster approvals of such therapeutics are expected to drive the growth of auto immune disease management market. Europe is considered as the second largest market for autoimmune disorder management owing to increasing healthcare investments of European government to diagnose and monitor auto immune patients. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is seen as an emerging market for autoimmune disorders market due to increasing awareness about auto immune disorders coupled with positive initiatives by respective Asia Pacific governments towards the development and advancement of their healthcare infrastructure.

Autoimmune Drugs and Disease Management Market: Key Players

Various key players contributing to the global orphan autoimmune disorders market comprises Idera Pharmaceuticals, Miltenyi Biotec, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Sanofi Aventis AG, Genentech Inc., Janssen Biotech Inc., and others. Idera Pharmaceutical is an example of a company developing novel therapeutic approach to block over activation of TLRs (TLR Antagonist) that enables to inhibit production of multiple cytokines without affecting normal body functions.