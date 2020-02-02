Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by Vodafone Automotive, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz Insurance

Latest market study “Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market to 2027- by Technology Fitted (Smartphones, Black Box, and Dongles); and Policy Type (Pay-As-You-Drive and Pay-How-You-Drive) – Global Analysis and Forecast”. The Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market is estimated to reach US$ 105.12 Bn by 2027 from US$ US$ 15.62 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Presently, insurance providers are inclined to follow either the two routes, i.e. installation of hardware devices, where devices are equipped to the policyholders’ cars or the low-priced smartphone app route. Both of these methods of tracking information have their advantages and disadvantages, however, they are not commonly exclusive. An insurance provider might want a customer to download an app and later shift to a plug-in device. To stay competitive in the market, the insurance providers need to build internal capability, i.e. significant investment and efforts are required to establish liaison with telematics service providers. Before selecting an appropriate method to track information, an insurance provider needs to make several considerations. Most of the insurance providers use on-board diagnostics systems, i.e. OBDII (black boxes or dongles). However, other providers offer smartphone apps that are easier to access and economical. Comparatively very few of the insurance providers offer both the hardware and smartphone app.

Get Sample Copy of this Report Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT100001345/

The report analysis the leading players of the Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Vodafone Automotive, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz Insurance, TomTom Telematics, Allstate Insurance, Octo Telematics, Metromile, Siera Wireless, Ingenie Service Ltd., AXA Insurance, UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., and MetaSystems among others.

An off-the-shelf report on Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global automotive usage based insurance market for the technology fitted is fragmented into smartphones, black box, dongles, and others. The black box segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027. A black box is a small device that is installed in the customer’s car to measure vehicle location, speed, driving frequency, distance travelled, and time of the day or night the vehicle is in motion. Further, other driving behaviors can also be measured which includes monitoring braking, and cornering. This helps in building a comprehensive profile of the driver. The data gathered on driving behaviors provides information on how safe the driving pattern is. This information is then converted into a score that is used by the car insurance provider for creating a customized premium for the driver. Also, an insurance provider can reward a driver securing high score with a lower premium rate. However, issues related to data privacy is a major concern among customers. Sharing personally identifiable information of customers gathered from black boxes with third parties such as law enforcement agencies or banks may result in invasion of privacy. This may hinder the market growth to certain extent.

The report segments the Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market as follows:

Global Automotive UBI Market – By Technology Fitted

Smartphones

Black Box

Dongles

Others

Global Automotive UBI Market – By Policy Type

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPAT100001345/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]