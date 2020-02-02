Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (SSSIs) Treatment Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2024

Global Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (SSSIs) Treatment Market: Overview

Skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs) caused by different bacteria may range from mild to severe infections. Some of the common skin and skin structure bacterial infections include carbuncles, post-surgical wound infections and traumatic wound infections. These are one of the most common infections treated in hospital settings. These infections (SSTIs) may be caused by any of these bacteria – Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pyogene, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, beta-hemolytic streptococci, Enterococcus, vancomycin-resistant enterococci, Clostridium, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella spp. and S. pyogenes. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and streptococci are the most common organisms causing skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs).

Skin and skin structure bacterial infections are classified as acute/uncomplicated and complicated infections. Simple skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs) include furuncles, cellulitis, erysipelas, superficial abscesses and wound infections, whereas complicated skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs) include myositis, gas gangrene and necrotizing fasciitis. A comorbidity such as diabetes or HIV can also lead to complicated skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs).

Global Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (SSSIs) Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market for bacterial skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs) treatment is analyzed based on the medications used for its treatment which includes antibiotics and anti-bacterial agents. Rise in the incidence of skin and skin structure infections especially in hospitals, has led to the development of resistance. Moreover, new strains of infectious bacteria urge the need for development of new therapies.

For instance, vancomycin is the choice of drug against resistant Gram-positive cocci. However, increase in the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) and resistance to his drug has fueled the demand for new drugs. Physicians have started using linezolid, tigecycline and daptomycin for the management of complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSIs). The selection of an appropriate drug depends on the causative microorganism. Besides medications, surgical methods are also practiced for the treatment of skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs).

Rising incidence of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections has led to the need for new therapies. In addition, new product developments will drive the bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market. Recently, in May 2014, Durata Therapeutics, Inc. announced the U.S. FDA approval of its injectable product Dalvance (dalbavancin) intended for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), in adult patients. Dalvance is the first and the only intravenous antibiotic approved for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Global Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (SSSIs) Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The classification of bacterial skin and skin structure infections was proposed by the U.S. FDA in 2010 in order to standardize definitions and establish objectives in assessing the clinical response within clinical trials. Based on geography, the skin and soft tissue infections treatment market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. According to the SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program database, Staphylococcus aureus was the dominant pathogen, ranking highest in North America, than in Europe and Latin America. The relevant statistics has been recorded in this database over several years until 2009. Owing to the high prevalence of these infections, North America is the dominant market for the bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment products.

Global Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (SSSIs) Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the companies involved in the development of medications for bacterial skin and skin structure infections (SSSIs) include Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, Debiopharm International S.A., MerLion Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd., Durata Therapeutics, Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Cempra, Inc.