Betaine Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Betaine Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Betaine market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

The North America region held the largest market share in the global betaine market. The production and consumption rate of betaine is expanding rapidly with US and Canada being the major markets for the betaine industry. North America has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of betaine products. Betaine production contribute to the national economies across the North America region over the past few years.

On the basis of type, the global betaine market has been segmented into synthetic betaine and natural betaine. Under the type segment, the synthetic betaine market led the global betaine market. Moreover, the natural betaine segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. Betaine is available as betaine hydrochloride that is prepared using the synthetic production method. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride is also used as a digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine. The synthetic betaine is also available as a dietary supplement whose strength and purity can vary. The rising implementation of synthetic betaine in the animal feed sector and as a dietary supplement is estimated to fuel the betaine market all over the globe.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Betaine market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR COMPANY AMINO GMBH BASF SE E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG KAO CORPORATION THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION SOLVAY STEPAN COMPANY WEIFANG (SHANGHAI) SUNWIN CHEMICALS CO LTD

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Betaine industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

