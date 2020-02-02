Biobased and Synthetic Polyamides Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2018 – 2028
Global Biobased and Synthetic Polyamides Market: Overview
Growing demand for 3D printing coupled with innovative packaging techniques along with bioplastics is expected to boost growth of biobased and synthetic polyamides. Polyamides are considered reliable for 3D printing, as they are strong, durable, and flexible plastic.
The global biobased & synthetic polyamides market report from Transparency market research offers the insights on the market dynamics. The report briefs the factors such as drivers, opportunities, trends, and restrains. The biobased & synthetic polyamides market report represents extensive outlook of the key players such as Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. In addition, it provides the information such as merger and acquisition (M&A), research & development (R&D), and investment and profit analysis of the key players dominating the biobased & synthetic polyamides market.
Global Biobased and Synthetic Polyamides Market: Drivers and Restraints
Additionally, biobased & synthetic polyamides are witnessing surge in demand from transportation, energy, textiles, and healthcare. Thanks to its high durability and strength the demand for biobased and synthetic polyamide, which are influencing positively on the growth of the biobased and synthetic polyamide market.
The sectors such as transportation and automotive is likely to witness significant demand for the biobased and synthetic polyamide product to be used as coating material. Additionally , the material is used in printed circuit boards, aerospace composite structures, body parts of modern aircraft, and for glass reinforced pipes. Moreover, widening applications across medical device designers and 3D printing applications in healthcare is propelling growth of the biobased and synthetic polyamide market.
However, high costs of biobased & synthetic polyamides manufacturing is hampering growth of the biobased and synthetic polyamide market.
Global Biobased and Synthetic Polyamides Market: Geographical Analysis
Based on the region, the biobased & synthetic polyamides market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is projected to dominate the global biobased & synthetic polyamides market due to faster acceptance of advanced packaging products.
Global Biobased and Synthetic Polyamides Market: Companies Mentioned
Some of the key players operating in the biobased & synthetic polyamides market are Arkema, BASF SE, DSM, Evonik, Asahi Kasei Corporation, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., DowDuPont Inc., Grupa Azoty, Lanxess, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, and RTP Company.
