Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2025
Abnormal growth of the tissues in the inside layer of the bladder is usually referred to as bladder cancer. These abnormal tissues are known as tumor, they can spread to the nearby tissues or muscles. Bladder cancer is the ninth most common forms of cancer worldwide in men and women, with the highest recurrence rate. Muscle-invasive and non-muscle-invasive are two types of bladder cancer. Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer, which is less fatal. It is also termed as superficial bladder cancer; wherein, the tumor grows inside the lining of the bladder. Muscle-invasive bladder cancer occurs when the tumor spreads outside the lining of the bladder. This form of bladder cancer is very rare and fatal.
Transurethral resection of the tumor is the standard treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, which is then followed by perioperative chemotherapy. Patients undergo yearly checkups owing to the cancer’s recurrent tendency. Last decade has witnessed a substantial improvement in the bladder cancer treatment; however, high unmet needs still remain unfilled. Prevalence of bladder cancer and growing awareness regarding its types and their treatment are major factors contributing to the significant growth of the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market.
Based on type, the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market can be segmented into
- Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer
- Muscle-invasive bladder cancer
In terms of malignant potential, the market can be bifurcated into
- Low-grade tumors
- High-grade tumors
The increase in prevalence of bladder cancer, advanced health care services, technological advancements, drug innovations with regard to the treatment of this cancer for ex launch of EOquin, and government initiatives could contribute to the growth of the bladder cancer treatment drugs market. Majority of bladder cancer patients are over the age of 60. Rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, growing awareness about bladder diseases, therapies available in the market, and increasing health care expenditure are significantly contributing toward the growth of the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market. However, rise in number of patent expirations, increase in use of generic drugs, and asymptomatic nature of the disease are some major factors that could hamper the growth of the market.
North America dominates the bladder cancer treatment drugs market followed by Europe. Rise in bladder cancer cases, availability of advanced health care solutions, developed health care infrastructure, and growing concern regarding the disease in these regions are key factors attributed to the significant market share. However, rapidly increasing prevalence of bladder cancer in the Asia Pacific region, in which India being the major country having large number of patients suffering from this disease, is expected to experience a high growth rate in the bladder cancer treatment drugs market over the forecast period. Further, increasing awareness about cancer diagnosis, growing demand for improved bladder cancer treatments and therapies, developing health care infrastructure, and rising health care expenditure in the region can drive the market growth.
Major players operating in the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Sanofi S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
