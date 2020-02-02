Cardiac Holter Monitor Market is Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2024
Cardiac Holter monitors are utilized for the purpose of recording electrical activities of the heart. The device is operational on small batteries so as to record rhythm of heart for 24 to 48 hours. The holter monitor device comprises a recorder and software. The recorder is used for the purpose of recording the heart’s rhythm and the software is utilized for the purpose of interpretation of the recorded data. The cardiac holter monitor is most used for the purpose of diagnosis and analysis of bradycardia, atrial, fibrillation, and cardiac arrhythmia. Increase in government funding so as to create awareness about various cardiovascular disorders and its prevention, investments in research and development of advanced diagnostic devices, and shift of population towards preventive healthcare are the significant drivers of the said market.
A few of the important market players that are operating in the world market for cardiac holter monitor are The ScottCare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, FUKUDA DENSHI, Nasiff Associates, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biomedical Instruments Co., Ltd., Schiller, BTL, LifeWatch AG, and Welch Allyn.
In accordance with TMR, the international market for cardiac holter monitor was to be worth around US$ 293.8 mn in the year 2015 and is expected to attain a market valuation of around US$ 518.9 mn by the end of 2024, thereby expanding at a growth rate of around 6.6% CAGR from the year 2016 to the year 2024.
Regionally, the world market for cardiac holter monitor market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. North America holds lion’s share of the world market for cardiac holter in the year 2015, owing to increasing preference of patients towards minimally invasive diagnostic tools and better funding from government for the treatment of cardiovascular disorder. North America is anticipated to continue with its dominance in the market for cardiac holter monitor, which is attributed to the investments that is being made by the significant market players in the industry of medical devices, and constant rise in incidences of cardiovascular disorders in the region of North America. The region of Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing segment, with a very high CAGR in the years to come.
Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases to Propel the Market
Change in the diet of people that is marked with the consumption of various unhealthy food items, excessive alcohol intake, and smoking have mostly impacted the evolution of diseases and susceptibility to those diseases. Sedentary lifestyle choices like absence of exercise in their daily life have also added to the faltering condition of health of numerous people, particularly pertaining to the disorder and diseases of the heart. As such, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has bolstered major demand for cardiac holter monitor and it is an ambulatory ECG monitoring device that is used for the purpose of recording the electrical activities of human heart. In addition to that, the rising number of cardiac patients together with rising technological advancements is forecasted to fuel the said market.
The global cancer biomarkers market is highly fragmented in nature with a large number of players and a high level of competition, states a new market research study by Transparency Market Research. The rising research and development activities and the growing focus on technological developments are estimated to encourage the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and collaborations and the expansion of the product portfolio are some of the other key factors that are predicted to support the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Some of the key players operating in the cancer biomarkers market across the globe are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomic Health, Illumina, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, QIAGEN, Merck & Co., Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.
As per the research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2016, the global cancer biomarkers market was worth US$ 10.25 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 27.63 bn by the end of year 2025. The market is likely to register a promising 11.80% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.
North America to Lead Global Cancer Biomarkers Market in Near Future
The global market for cancer biomarkers has been classified on the basis of geography into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America is predicted to account for a large share of the market and remain in the leading position in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and the rising health care expenditure. In addition to this, the growing demand for enhanced diagnostic tests and the health care services and technological advancements are some of the other key factors that are predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to register a healthy growth rate in the coming few years, thanks to the rising awareness among people regarding good health. Moreover, the rising geriatric population and the rising disposable income are further projected to drive the Asia Pacific market in the near future.
The global cancer biomarkers market has been categorized into disease indication into blood cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. Among these, the lung cancer segment is predicted to lead the market in the coming few years, owing to the rising prevalence of lung cancer, especially in emerging economies. Moreover, the rising cigarettes smoking, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing technological advancements are estimated to accelerate the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market throughout the forecast period.
Rising Research on Cancer to Encourage Market Growth
The rising incidence of cancer and the rising research on cancer biomarkers are considered as some of the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the cancer biomarkers market in the next few years. In addition, the rising use of cancer biomarkers in drug development and drug discovery and the rising concept of personalized medicine are predicted to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. On the other hand, the low benefit cost ratio and the high capital investment are projected to restrict the growth of the market in the coming years. Nonetheless, the increasing number of opportunities in developing economies and the companion diagnostics are projected to support the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market in the coming few years.
