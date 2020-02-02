Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to grow at a Prime CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2025

The global ceramic tiles market accounted to US$81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$122.59 Bn by 2025.

New Intelligence Report on “Ceramic Tiles Market to 2025” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global infrastructure construction industry is witnessing significant transformation in terms of investments, building materials and innovation of advanced materialized products among others. The developing countries are investing substantially in order to enhance their residential and commercial infrastructures. Parallel to this factor, the builders and constructors are also opting for improved performance, low cost and durable products for the newer constructions and also for renovation works. Various types of building materials available in the current construction industry includes; marble, granite, ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles and others. The ceramic tiles have gained popularity among a larger section of builders and constructors across the globe, owing to various improved performance parameters.

Some of the key players operating in the Ceramic tiles market includes Mohawk Industries, Inc., China Ceramics Co., Ltd., Florida Tile, Inc., GRUPO LAMOSA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Porcelanosa Grupo AIE, PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya, RAK Ceramics, The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd., and Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SPA among others.

Key findings of the study:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account the largest ceramic tiles market share

Based on the type, floor tile is projected to dominate the ceramic tiles market

In 2017, the residential segment dominated the market by application

Ceramic Tiles Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The ceramic tiles have several performance benefits which attracts the end users especially, the builders and the constructors. However, the disadvantages of the building material possesses major concerns while procurement. The ceramic tiles by properties are very hard, which makes the material unsuitable for some end users. Attributing to the hardness of the material, it is very uncomfortable to stand on or walk, and unlike resilient floors, the ceramic tiles are highly resistant to softening by using padded underlayment. The builders or constructors of commercial infrastructures sometimes limits their procurement of ceramic tiles while constructing the buildings. This fact inhibits the ceramic tiles market to penetrate. Another key concern related to the ceramic tiles among the builders, constructors and house owners accounted for the coldness of the material.

The report segments the global Ceramic tiles market as follows:

Global Ceramic Tiles Market – By Types

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Global Ceramic Tiles Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Countries in Asia Pacific region have significantly invested in construction industry, and are still continuing the trend which is catalyzing the infrastructure construction over the years. For instance, Philippines government has invested US$ 144 Billion in 2016, with an aim to expand the commercial, residential and energy sectors of the country. Similarly, Indonesian government is also increasing the investments, which is facilitating the commercial, residential and energy infrastructure to climb year on year. The increasing focus towards enhancing construction of commercial buildings and residential spaces in APAC region is helping ceramic tiles manufacturers to increase their production, which has proliferated the demand for ceramic tiles in the region. Furthermore, countries in Middle East and Africa namely; UAE, Tanzania, and Kenya are showcasing substantial growth in commercial and residential infrastructure growth since the last few years, thereby, has created a potential market for ceramic tiles, and this factor is driving the market in the present scenario. Hence, the upward trend in commercial and residential infrastructure construction is heavily driving the market for ceramic tiles in the recent years.

