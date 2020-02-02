Chlorosulfonic acid Market : Development, Overview and Forecast upto 2026

Introduction

Chlorosulfonic acid is a straw colored liquid with a strong odor. It is corrosive and reacts with water with the evolution of heat and large quantities of dense white fumes. Chlorosulfonic acid is primarily used in organic synthesis as sulfating, sulfonating, or chloro-sulfonating agent. Its chemical formula is CISO2OH. Chlorosulfonic acid’s melting point is -80?C, while the boiling point is 151?C. It is soluble in chlorinated solvents. Chlorosulfonic acid is hygroscopic in nature. Chlorosulfonic acid reacts with water to form hydrochloric acid. It is used to produce organic sulfonic acids for applications such as detergents, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and dyes. Chlorosulfonic acid is a starting material to produce saccharin. It is a strong oxidizing and dehydrating agent that functions as catalyst in the esterification of aliphatic alcohols, alkylation of alkenes, synthesis of alkyl halides from alkenic halides, and isoalkanes containing tertiary hydrogen.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chlorosulfonic-acid-market.html

The global chlorosulfonic acid market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the chlorosulfonic acid market can be bifurcated into chlorosulfonic acid – 95% and chlorosulfonic acid – 99% (by weight). The chlorosulfonic acid – 99% segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Concentrated chlorosulfonic acid – 99% is non-corrosive, has high purity, and low diffusivity. Chlorosulfonic acid has 99% concentration and is majorly employed in pharmaceutical applications. Increase in focus on R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry is a key factor propelling the chlorosulfonic acid market.

In terms of application, the chlorosulfonic acid market can be classified into pharmaceuticals, dyes, cosmetics, synthetic detergents, military, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to expand at fast pace during the forecast period. Chlorosulfonic acid is used in human and veterinary generic medicines in the pharmaceuticals segment.

Request for [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58779

Chlorosulfonic acid esters and salts are intermediates that are broadly used in organic synthesis, especially phenolic compounds and cation exchange resins. Chlorosulfonic acid and its salts present in organic dyes provide useful function of water solubility and improve the wash fastness of dyes owing to their capability of binding tightly to the fabric. Chlorosulfonic acid is largely used for synthetic surfactant due to its relatively low cost and better performance. It can be dried to a stable powder, this is key factor to drive the demand for chlorosufonic acid market during the forecast period.

Chlorosulfonic Acid Market: Key Players

The global chlorosulfonic acid market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include DuPont, Two Lions Fine Chemicals, Zhejiang Jihua Group, Wujiang Bolin Industry, Shijiazhuang Hehe Chemical Fertilizer, Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Wuxi Yangheng, Chongqing Changshou Chemical, Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical, and Shandong Huayang Science and Technology.