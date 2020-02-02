Cholesterol Lowering Nutraceuticals Ingredient Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2024

Nutraceuticals are commonly described as products derived from food sources. They tend to offer better health benefits in comparison with foods with basic nutritional value, and assist in lowering the total cholesterol levels of the body. They are often taken into consideration as non-specific biological therapies to control symptoms, promote general well-being, and avert malignant processes. Presently, nutraceuticals are favored over general cholesterol lowering medications.

The global Cholesterol Lowering Nutraceuticals Ingredient Market can be segmented on the basis of types into soluble fibers, omega 3 fatty acids, beta glucans, plant sterols, soy foods, and others

In the report, Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides a complete analysis of challenges and prospects in the global cholesterol lowering nutraceuticals ingredient market. In addition, the section includes Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help comprehend the competitive landscape in the market. This section also offers market analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by major players, consequently presenting a detailed analysis of the inclusive competitive scenario in the global cholesterol lowering nutraceuticals ingredient market.

Global Cholesterol Lowering Nutraceuticals Ingredient Market: Trends and Prospects

Nutraceuticals trigger hormones that prevent the spread of unhealthy cholesterol. This is how the substance typically aids in restoring homeostasis, thereby preventing coronary heart diseases. The global cholesterol lowering nutraceuticals ingredient market is flourishing due to numerous factors such as large base of obesity patients, growing awareness about the harmful nature and side-effects of medicines, rise in adoption of preventive medications, and most importantly worrisome number of coronary heart diseases caused by raised level of cholesterol. On the contrary, due to unavailability of certified nutraceuticals drugs, the market is likely to suffer with high demand and less supply, thereby acting as major hurdle for the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the shortage of supply could act as a boon for companies functioning in the industry by proving them opportunities to capitalize on the market in the near future. Advanced research in the field of nutrition and dietetics is also expected to provide a boost to the market players operating in cholesterol lowering nutraceuticals ingredients.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Valio Oy, Coca Cola, Cargill, Cognis Nutrition and Health, Unilever, Danone, Novartis, Angel Technology, Abitec Corporation, and Arizona Chemicals are some of the prominent players in the global cholesterol lowering nutraceuticals ingredient market.

