Collagen Casings Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Collagen Casings Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Collagen Casings market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global collagen casings market accounted to US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.46 Bn by 2027.

Collagen casings market is led by the European region in 2018, followed by North America. The dominance of Europe and North America is chiefly attributed to the enormous demand for sausages among the population. However, the sausage production industry is experiencing remarkable growth in developing nations of Asia Pacific in the current scenario. This pertains to the increasing tourism in different developing nations of the region, and the demand for meat-based snacks is mounting among the countries. The growing number of sausage manufacturers is presenting significant opportunities for the collagen casings market players to supply their products to the Asia Pacific sausage manufacturers, which is expected to drive the collagen casings market in the region. Thus, Asia Pacific collagen casings market is foreseen to soar at a prime growth rate during the forecast period.

The collagen casings market is categorized on the basis of various application such as fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, meat-based snacks, and others. Fresh sausages application dominated the application segment and is expected to continue its dominance year on year till 2027. Fresh sausages are widely consumed sausages all over the world. They find their dominance in the European region where individuals have a particular liking for the fresh sausages. Fresh sausages have been predominantly used for breakfasts by individuals in the Western countries. The high consumptions of fresh sausages is anticipated to boost the growth for collagen casings for fresh sausages globally.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Collagen Casings market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

Crown National DEVRO PLC DEWID International Inc. Fabios SA Fibran SA LEM Products, Inc. Nippi Inc. Nitta Casings Inc. Shenguan Holding (Group) Limited Viscofan SA

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Collagen Casings industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Collagen Casings Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Collagen Casings market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Collagen Casings Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

