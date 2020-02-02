Contract Logistics Market: Emerging Top Key Player Like Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics
Latest market study on “Contract Logistics Market to 2025 by Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End- user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High- Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the contract logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Growing value of the e- commerce sector to generate opportunities for the players in the contract logistics market
The advent of internet had taken global business markets by storm at the start of the 21st century. Countries and regions that realized its potentials have made most of the business opportunity provided by the internet and have been successful in improving their economies. With the rollout of internet, different business models were created and e- commerce is one such example. The E- commerce industry gathered pace in the early part of this decade with advancements in the internet infrastructures & speed, as well as increasing smartphones and internet penetration among the users. E- commerce sparked an upheaval in the consumers buying behavior and also changed the ways in which businesses interact with each other. As the global e- commerce market is heating up, varying buying patterns and trends have been observed in different countries of the region with regards to the product category preferred for online purchase.
Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Ryder System.
Most of the buying is influenced by the demographics of the country such as the percentage of youth population indulging in e- commerce activity, the economy of the country, age group interested in e- commerce, and the level of awareness in the country. The categories the online shoppers most often purchase consist of electronics, apparel, accessories, and perfumes. Groceries, books, CDs, shopping for travel and entertainment are the things that are purchased online by customers globally. Fashion is currently the leading product category in many countries of the world, which is then followed by Electronics & Media.
The global contract logistics market has been segmented into four types namely by type, services, end- user, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of type into insourcing and outsourcing. Further the services segment is broken down by transportation, warehousing, packaging processes and solutions, distribution, production logistics, aftermarket logistics, and others. The contract logistics market has been further segmented on the basis of end- users into aerospace, automotive, consumer, high- tech, industrial, pharma & healthcare, retail, and others. Geographically the market is presently dominated by Asia Pacific region owing to the unprecedented growth of e- commerce sector in the region.
The report segments the global contract logistics market as follows:
Global Contract Logistics Market – By Type
Outsourcing
Insourcing
Global Contract Logistics Market – By Services
Transportation
Warehousing
Packaging Processes and Solutions
Distribution
Production Logistics
Aftermarket Logistics
Others
Global Contract Logistics Market – By End- User
Aerospace
Automotive
Consumer
High-Tech
Industrial
Pharma & Healthcare
Retail
Others
Global Contract Logistics Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Australia
China
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America (SAM)
Brazil
Rest of SAM
