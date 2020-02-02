Cylinder Deactivation for Automotive Market – Global Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast by 2026

Cylinder deactivation is a method to precisely shut the cylinder valves when the car is cruising. The cylinder valves are solenoid operated and prevent air and fuel to enter the engine cylinder when they detect the car is cruising. Thus, the combustion takes place only in half of the engine and much less fuel is utilized.

Demand of good fuel economy and rising crude prices are driving the cylinder deactivation market. Increasing competition among automakers to obtain fuel efficient features is estimated to boost the cylinder deactivation market. Cylinder deactivation reduces fuel combustion and also reduces emission. Concerns about vehicle emission are also expected to drive the cylinder deactivation market. North America witnessed higher adoption of technology in pick-up trucks and SUVs with V engines. The temporary deactivation of the engine offers an attractive benefit between downsizing the engine and reducing fuel consumption and emissions, yet retaining the pleasure of driving and power.

Delphi Technologies with Tula, a software developer developed by Dynamic Skip Fire – a variable engine deactivation technology. The software selects the exact cylinder and number of cylinders to be skipped for combustion and cuts fuel and sir supply to those cylinders. Dynamic Skip Fire is said to achieve 7% to15% reduction in CO2 emission and 10% to 20% rise in fuel economy. Delphi Technologies has also experimented the cylinder deactivation for hybrid vehicles and has gained success.

Cylinder deactivation requires adoption of deactivating elements and hence, is an expensive technology; however, the adoption of stringent norms is estimated to prompt automakers adopt the technology.

The global cylinder deactivation market can be segmented based on fuel type, cylinder number, deactivation technology, vehicle type, and region. Based on fuel type, the global cylinder deactivation market can be segmented into diesel and gasoline. The gasoline segment is at its nascent stage, the switch in sales volume from diesel to gasoline fuel, and usage of gasoline even in hybrid vehicles are projected to drive the cylinder deactivation market

In terms of cylinder number, the global cylinder deactivation market can be classified into three-cylinder segment, four-cylinder segment, six-cylinder segment, eight cylinder and more than eight-cylinder segments. Six-cylinder and eight-cylinder segments witnessed expansion at a high growth rate, as during cruising operations four-cylinders provide enough power.

In terms of deactivation technology, the global cylinder deactivation market can be segmented into six segments, namely, switchable finger followers, cam shifting mechanism, fully variable mechanical valve train system based on cam dents, and three other segments. The cam shifting technology allows the valves to be switched in three stages. Cam shifting can be carried out at higher loads. Cam shifting enables deactivation of the desired number of cylinders. The cam shifting segment is thus expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecasted period.

Based on vehicle type, the cylinder deactivation market can be segregated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Commercial vehicles are estimated to witness a high rate of adoption of technology in order to meet the emission standards. They also provides a robust working engine under heavy load and no load conditions.

In terms of region, the global cylinder deactivation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand at a high growth rate due to stringent emission norms and fuel economy demands in these regions.

The global Cylinder deactivation market comprises key players such as Delphi Technologies, Schaeffler AG, Eaton Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and MAHLE GmbH.