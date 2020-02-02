Data Protection as a Service Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players, Research, Analysis, Application and Analysis 2027
Data Protection as a Service research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The report is a direct window to the Data Protection as a Service Market as it consists what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.
This report studies the Data Protection as a Service Market.
The global data protection as a service market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.
Company Profiles
- Acronis International GmbH
- Amazon Web Services
- Commvault
- Carbonite
- EMC Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corporation
- McAfee
- Quantum Corporation
- VMware
Deployment Insights
The global data protection as a service market by type is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Public cloud segment dominates the data protection as a service market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Public cloud models are generally preferred by SME’s as the capital investment for this model is very less as compared to the private cloud model.
Organization Size Insights
The data protection as a service market by end user is further segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment of the data protection as a service market dominated the organiation size segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. With the increasing stringent regulations, data protection related services are being widely adopted by SMEs.
GLOBAL DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Deployment
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Organization Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Data Protection as a Service Market – By Service Type
- Backup as a Service (BaaS)
- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
- Storage as a Service (STaaS)
Table of Contents
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEAWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Data Protection as a Service Market LANDSCAPE
- Data Protection as a Service Market – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- Data Protection as a Service Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE
- Data Protection as a Service Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES
- Data Protection as a Service Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
- Data Protection as a Service Market – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER
- Data Protection as a Service Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- Data Protection as a Service Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- APPENDIX
