Digital OOH (DOOH) Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2019-2025



Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.

In 2018, the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size was 7544 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2393881

This report focuses on the global Digital OOH (DOOH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital OOH (DOOH) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

JCDecaux

Clear Channel Outdoor

Focus Media

Stroer

Lamar Advertising

Outfront Media

Global (Exterion Media)

oOh!media

APG SGA

Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)

Intersection

Ocean Outdoor

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Capitol Outdoor

Blue Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor

Lightbox OOH Video Network

Captivate Network

Burkhart Advertising

Euromedia Group

Stott Outdoor Advertising

AirMedia

TOM Group

White Horse Group

Phoenix Metropolis Media

Balintimes Hong Kong Media

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transit Advertising

Billboard

Street Furniture Advertising

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Utilities

Real Estate

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2393881

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital OOH (DOOH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital OOH (DOOH) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/