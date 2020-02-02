Discrete Semiconductors Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis by 2026

Discrete semiconductor refers to a single circuit capable of executing distinct functions, which affects the electric current flow and is confined in its own package. These devices are designed and utilized usually for operations that require high power and frequency, while also requiring unique packaging store. Discrete semiconductors are basically circuits that are made up of different semiconductor components which are linked (connected) together on a circuit board. There are many applications that use discrete semiconductors such as voltage regulation, surge protection, amplification and sound reproduction, tuning of radio and TV receivers, general switching, signal processing, current steering, power conversion, temperature measurement, among others.

With increasing demand for high energy and power efficient devices, need for advanced discrete semiconductor devices is arising. This is promoting research and development in this field. There is increase in demand for portable electronic products and wireless communication. With increasing popularity of wireless power, there is increasing demand for better performance. This in turn is driving market growth by promoting development of highly efficient and high frequency discrete semiconductors. Further, there is demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs due to increase in automobile’s electronic components. There has been growing shift in focus towards green energy power generation drives. This is further sustained as a result current technological improvement in microelectronic semiconductor devices. All these factors combined together are likely to drive the global discrete semiconductors market during the forecast period.

Among the factors that are restraining market growth include growing demand for integrated circuits and lack of further innovation in discrete semiconductor technology. Further, increase price is discrete semiconductor devices compared to integrated circuits is posing major threat. These factors are hindering the adoption of discrete semiconductors. On the other hand, the surging trend of miniaturization in semiconductors and electronics sector could considerably provide new growth opportunities for the market. Owing to their small sizes, the circuits containing semiconductor devices are very compact.

The discrete semiconductors market can be studied on the basis of discrete semiconductor type, end-use, and geographically. Based on discrete semiconductor type, the market can be segregated into MOSFETs (planar & trench), insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBTs), bipolar junction transistor, thyristor (gate-commutated thyristor (GCTs), integrated gate-commutated thyristor (IGCTs), gate turn-off thyristor (GTO), triacs, etc.), rectifier (Schottky, generic, ultrafast) and others (small signal device, etc.). By end-use, the discrete semiconductors market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication, industrial manufacturing, military & defense, aerospace, others.

The global discrete semiconductors market has been estimated by dividing it into for five geographic regions namely- North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. By regions, Asia-pacific region is projected to hold a significant share in the discrete semiconductors market due to rapidly flourishing electronic and semiconductors sector in developing economies such as China, India, etc. The vast majority of electronics production is focused in the Asia-Pacific region. In terms of end use, the automotive segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the global discrete semiconductors market.

Some of the leading global players driving the discrete semiconductors market are Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Eaton Corporation Plc, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Nexperia, Diodes Incorporate, Central Semiconductor Corp, and ROHM Semiconductor among others. Nearly half of the market share is expected to be held by these leading discrete semiconductors market players during the forecast period (2018-2026). These key players are focused on integrating innovative discrete semiconductor technologies into their core competencies, so as to establish a reputed brand image. Further, these players are engaged in strategic partnerships & acquisitions and development of strong distribution network for the purpose of achieving a strong customer base.