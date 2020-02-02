Disposable Cardboard Trash Cans Market 2019 | Global Growth, Opportunities and Industry Analysis Forecast by 2027

Disposable Cardboard Trash Cans: Significance

Disposable cardboard trash cans are effective single-use disposal solutions, and are widely used during gatherings and outdoor events. Many manufacturers emphasize the environment friendly and recyclable nature of cardboard for marketing their disposable cardboard trash cans. Disposable cardboard trash cans are anticipated to witness a push in growth in the next ten years, owing to increasing acceptance among consumers for eco-friendly products. Disposable cardboard trash cans are widely used in North America and the European region during sports and team building events.

Being a niche market, all key players in the market are small scale manufacturers, with product portfolio varying in terms of size and custom offerings. The demand for easily recyclable materials is expected to continue during the forecast period. A high degree of awareness regarding the benefits of environment friendly packaging among the millenials is expected to be a key contributor to the growth in preference for cardboard products, including disposable cardboard trash cans. The signifncance of disposable cardboard trash cans lies in their efficiency, and less spatial requirement in gatherings and parties. They are a simple, yet elegant solution to the litter problems associated with such gatherings.

Global disposable cardboard trash cans market: Key Players and Product Differentiation

The global disposable cardboard trash cans market is highly unorganized, and is characterized by the presence of a number of small scale players and suppliers.

Some of the key players operating in the global disposable cardboard trash cans market are – KeepTidy Boxes, GBE Packaging, One Earth Recycle, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc., and Ware Disposable, among others.

Global disposable cardboard trash cans market: Key developments & Trends

Disposable cardboard trash cans have largely remained the same in terms of design, with the only change being the difference in sizes.

Many manufacturers offer custom designing services, to cater to various capacity demands for trade shows and company events

Manufacturers also use the environment-friendly nature of disposable cardboard trash cans to market their products

Some of the features which manufacturers of disposable cardboard trash cans like to incorporate in their products include lightweight and ease of carrying. Therefore, consumer convenience is at the epicenter of objectives for these manufacturers

There has been a boom in the number of companies across the globe, with start-ups spearheading the growth. Outdoor team building activities form the core of employee-engagement strategies for many of these companies. It is anticipated that the growth rate in the number of corporate firms across the globe will continue well throughout the forecast period. The same is expected to create immense opportunities for an increase in demand for disposable cardboard trash cans, in the market. However, the competition from metal and plastic alternatives is expected to be tough.

Disposable cardboard trash cans: The road ahead

A key portion of the global disposable cardboard trash cans demand is contributed to by North America and Europe, with disposable cans used widely during sports events such as marathons. The market might witness moderate growth rate, due to the presence of a number of untapped market, such as that of the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and the Africa region. However, with plastic and metal trash cans accounting for a significant share of the market, disposable cardboard trash cans might experience a few hurdles along the way.