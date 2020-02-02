Drying Cylinder Market 2018: Production, Revenue,Type And Applicability In “CHEMICAL” Industry

Drying Cylinder Market: Overview

Drying is a mass transfer technique that involves the removal of water or any other solvent with the help of evaporation from a semi-solid, solid, or liquid substance. Drying cylinders have been used in several industries such as textile and papermaking for drying applications for a long time. They have been an essential part of manufacturing industries as the drying process is usually the final step before packaging products and dispatching them for sales.

The sheets coming out of the forming section, which are usually consolidated and dewatered up to a certain level in the press machines, are fed into the dryer section containing drying cylinders for the expulsion of the remaining water in the sheets. The fabric, paper, or any other substance or sheet that is to be dried is stretched longitudinally on the hot surface of the drying cylinders, while the cylinders are internally heated either with steam or from direct flame. During the course of drying, the loose grid of fibers becomes consolidated and strengthened into a more compact and continuous web-like structure. Drying cylinders are around five times more energy intensive in comparison to suction slots but are around twice as less energy intensive as stenters.

A dry and well compacted sheet coming from the forming and pressing sections of a plant will eventually help the drying cylinder to operate more efficiently and would require less energy. Drying is a costly process in manufacturing, consuming a major chunk of energy. Therefore, every effort must be made in order to remove as much quantity of water as possible from the sheets before they enter the dryer section.

Drying Cylinder Market: Key Segments

Based on number of cylinders, the drying cylinder market can be segmented into two cylinder dryer and multi-cylinder dryer. Two cylinder dryer is the oldest and least popular arrangement used today due to several disadvantages such as low drying efficiency and low speed process. However, the multi- cylinder dryer is a high-speed process with uniform, non-sticky, and smooth drying.

In terms of arrangement, the drying cylinder market can be categorized into horizontal and vertical dryers. Vertical dryers are gaining popularity due to their ability to provide the same drying efficiency in a lesser amount of space.

Based on end-user industry, the drying cylinder market can be classified into paper & pulp, textile, food processing, and others. In the paper & pulp industry, the papermaking process involves removal of a large amount of water in an efficient manner. In the textile industry, drying cylinders are used for all kinds of woven and non-woven fabrics.

Drying Cylinder Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the drying cylinder market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a substantial share of the global drying cylinder market during the forecast period, with the China leading the drying cylinder market in the region. Moreover, the drying cylinder market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future, due to the increasing manufacturing capacity of paper and textile products in the region, along with rise in demand for paper and clothing in the region, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Europe is likely to follow Asia Pacific in terms of market share during the forecast period.

Drying Cylinder Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the drying cylinder market include CON-PAP-TEX, Cherokee Fabrication, Siemens Industry, Inc., Hergen, Valmet, Memnun Machine, Morrison Textile Machinery Inc., and SWASTIK.