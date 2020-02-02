Embossing Machine Market Players Headquarters, Business Segments, Employee Strength by 2028

Embossing is considered one of the highly sought after process to add a finishing touch to packaging. One of the core purposes of embossing is to add an aesthetic appeal to a product. Embossing machines are specially designed for growing or embossing the rolls for applying a coarse surface to plastic sheets paper and foils. The global market for embossing is expected to grow with the increasing trend among manufacturers and brand owners to do promotions, advertisement, and branding the image of the company symbol on various products.

Embossing machines are designed to cater to specific surfaces and materials such as paper, foil, tissue, rubber, and plastic. Embossing machines are used in various ends use industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, consumer goods, and others. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global embossing machine market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Embossing machine market: Dynamics

The need for improving the aesthetic appearance of packaging for attracting more consumers and creating a unique identity among other brands is the key driver for embossing machine market. The ability of embossing machines to convert around 2500 pcs per hour is another factor supporting the growth in embossing machine market. The trend for using embossed aluminum foils, especially in luxury packaging may boost the growth in embossing machine market.

Request PDF Sample to Know Technological Advances and Challenges in the Global Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41945

Compatibility of embossing machines with aluminum, paper, and films has widened the area of application for embossing machines and significantly strengthened embossing machine market. Embossing machines are available with various customizations for suiting the application requirement of consumers. However, improved performance of printing machines may hamper the growth in embossing machines market.

Meat Freezer Bag Market: Value Chain

ArcelorMittal S.A., China Baowu Group, HBIS Group, NSSMC Group, Tata Steel Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation supply raw material to the embossing machine manufacturers. Embossing machine manufacturers supply machines to PepsiCo International Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A., Dr Pepper, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Procter & Gamble and The Hershey Company. Product segment is to arrive at the market value by calculating the market share and price/unit for each product type.

Embossing Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global embossing machine market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to lead the embossing machine market as the region is world’s production hub and is expected to account for over 40% of the world’s label market. North America and Western Europe are expected to follow the APEJ region in embossing machine market as the region is expected to contribute the largest share in the luxury packaging market. MEA and Eastern Europe regions are expected to grow moderately in embossing machine market. Latin America and Japan are expected to account for a small but rapidly growing share in embossing machines market on the backdrop of increasing consumption of tobacco in the region.

Global Embossing machine market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global embossing machine market are – Practix Mfg. LLC, Permaboss, Newbold Corp, Industrial Engraving, LLC, and Pannier Corporation, Technoshell Automations Pvt. Ltd, Hangzhou Willing International Co., Ltd, IMS Deltamatic S.P.A, HCI Converting Equipment Co., Ltd.