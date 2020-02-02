Endocrinology Drugs Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2023

With the alarming increase in the prevalence of various hormone-related medical conditions, such as hypogonadism, diabetes, hyperthyroidism, and hypothyroidism, the global Endocrinology Drugs Market has been witnessing a remarkable upsurge in its overall size and valuation. Since the incidence rate of diabetes is exceptionally high across the world, fueled by unhealthy diet and the reducing involvement of consumers in physical activities, the global market is likely to remain experiencing a high-paced rise in the years to come.

This exhaustive research report on the global market for endocrinology drugs offers a thorough assessment, emphasizing specifically on its past and current performance. The growth prospects of this market has also been studied in details in this report to predict its future status.

Global Endocrinology Drugs Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising number of cases of hypogonadism in men, triggered by diabetes and renal or heart disorders, is creating lucrative opportunities for market players. With the increasing intake of medications, the prospects for the market’s growth is likely to be boosted in the years to come. The increasing awareness among people pertaining to thyroid, diabetes, and other hormone-related disorders is also anticipated to drive this market in the future.

Due to the high prevalence of diabetes, the demand for diabetes drugs is higher than other products. Researchers expect this trend to remain so over the next few years, resulting in the high growth rate of the diabetes drug segment. The introduction of novel drug therapies and the presence of robust product pipelines in this market for the treatment of the both types of diabetes mellitus are likely to add significantly to the rise of this segment in the years to come.

Global Endocrinology Drugs Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of the geography, the global endocrinology drugs market boasts of its presence across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Owing to the rising prevalence of endocrine diseases, North America has been dominating the worldwide endocrinology drugs market. Taking the augmenting usage of hormone replacement therapies and the favorable reimbursement policies by the governments in consideration, researchers anticipate the scenario to remain same over the next few years.

Asia Pacific, amongst other, is likely to report a high-paced growth in the years to come on the grounds of the rising prevalence of growth hormone deficiency and the imminent increase in the research and development activities in this region.

The surge in the cases of diabetes and endocrine gland associated cancer, such as end stage renal disorders, is also projected to have a positive impact on the Asia Pacific market for endocrinology drugs in the near future.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The leading producers of endocrinology drugs are Novo Nordisk, Merck, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, and AbbVie. Some of the other prominent participants in this market are HanAll BioPharma, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Acerus Pharmaceuticals, BHV Pharma, Acrux DDS, Biocon, GSK, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, MannKind, Intrexon, ChipScreen Biosciences, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, MacroGenics, Islet Sciences, KinDex Pharmaceuticals, VeroScience, Transition Therapeutics, and Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals.

