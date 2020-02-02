Ethoxylated Castor Oil Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players 2026
Ethoxylated Castor Oil Market: Overview
Castor oil is a natural complex of esters of glycerol and high molecular weight fatty acids. It can be reformed due to the presence of multifunctional groups. Therefore, it offers a possibility of transforming into various materials. Ethoxylated castor oil is a derivative of castor oil. It is formed the reaction of castor oil with ethylene oxide in the presence of an alkaline catalyst, which forms a water-soluble surfactant. Ethoxylated castor oil is also known names such as polyethylene glycol castor oil or polyoxyl castor oil. These are non-ionic surfactants and can be used as emulsifying agents. Therefore, they are also suitable for aqueous preparations in industries.
With the world becoming more environmentally conscious and a rise in awareness among people about the replacement of synthetic products, demand for renewable and biodegradable solutions is increasing. Ethoxylated castor oil plays a major role in the personal care industry, owing to its diverse properties and substantial usage.
Ethoxylated Castor Oil Market: Segmentation
Based on type, the global ethoxylated castor oil market can be bifurcated into ethoxylated castor oil (PEG-n-CO) and ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil (PEG-n-HCO). Ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil is preferred over ethoxylated castor oil as it offers higher oxidation and thermal stability. It can improve resistance against solvents and grease and resist the substance from solidifing. Ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil improves the melting point, when blended with other waxes Ethoxylated hydrogenated castor oil can also be used in grease, shoe cream, polish, crayons, and pharmaceuticals.
Ethoxylated Castor Oil Market: Key Players
Prominent players operating in the ethoxylated castor oil market include Rimpo India, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Shubh Industries, Oxiteno USA LLC, Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd, Silver Fern Chemical, INC, Jayant Agro-Organics LTD , Itoh Oil Chemicals Co Ltd , Vantage Performance Materials, EMCO Dyestuff PVT LTD, and Fibrol Non Ionics Pvt Ltd. These companies are engaged in research and development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to gain market share.
