Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Segments and Forecasts Outlook 2023

Scope of the Report

The report titled “Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global bioprocessing equipment market by value, bioprocessing capacity and segments.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of SUT bioprocessing equipments market for the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Under competitive landscape, different players in the global bioprocessing equipment market have been compared on the basis of share.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global bioprocessing equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Danaher, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) and ThomsonFisher Scientific are some of the major players operating in the market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been included.

Company Coverage

Sartorius

Merck KGaA

Danaher

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

ThomsonFisher Scientific

Regional Coverage

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Executive Summary

Bioprocessing is a kind of high-purity manufacturing process involving the use of living cells to manufacture products that are commercially viable. The biopharmaceutical industry known to amongst the biggest users and beneficiaries of this process. Apart from biopharmaceutical firms, agriculture, fuel, chemical, and environmental sectors are also amongst the key users of this process. Bioprocessing needs specialized equipment such as bioreactor vessels, to filtration devices, mixers and all related piping, stands/holders, and transfer components irrespective of the industry it is used in.

Bioprocessing equipment (or biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment) market encompasses a broad spectrum of equipments for specific functions and applications. It can be divided on the basis of process steps into upstream and downstream. On the basis of product type, the market can bio processors, disposable filter cartridges, depth filters, tangential flow filtration devices etc. On the basis of application, the market can be split into Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins etc. In-house biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organization, R and D companies and academic institutes are the end users of these equipments. Single use (SUT) and stainless steel is the segmentation of the market according to technology.

The global bioprocessing equipment market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period on the account of various growth drivers such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising spending on healthcare and elevation in the number of approvals of biologics. The players in the bioprocessing equipment market are confronted with challenge to keep their revenue inflow uninterrupted in the event of equipment malfunctioning. Also, stringent FDA inspection mechanism puts the operations of pharma companies at uncertain closure risks which in turn poses a threat of loosing clients for bioprocessing equipment manufacturers.

Increasing adoption of SUT bioprocessing equipments, scope of continuous bioprocessing (CBP), spike in acquisition activity and technological innovations are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Bioprocessing: An Overview

2.2 Brief History of Bioprocessing

2.3 Bioprocessing Equipment: An Overview

2.4 Bioprocessing Equipment Market: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Bioprocessing Capacity

3.2 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Processing Steps

3.2.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Value by Processing Steps

3.2.2 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.3 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Type of Technology

3.3.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Value by Type of Technology

3.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.3.3 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.4 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

3.4.1 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Application

3.4.2 Global Non Commercial SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Commercial SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

3.4.4 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Region

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.2 Latin America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.2.1 Latin America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.3 Europe SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.3.1 Europe SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.4 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.4.2 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Countries (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4.3 China SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Hike in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Capacity Expansion from Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

5.1.3 Elevation in Biologics Approvals

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Complex Manufacturing Process

5.2.2 Stringent FDA Inspection Mechanism

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Single Use Bioprocessing Technology

5.3.2 Scope of Continuous Bioprocessing

5.3.3 Efforts by Major Players for Consolidation

5.3.4 Technological Innovations

6.Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Players

6.1.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Share by Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Sartorius Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Merck KGaA

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Danaher

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

7.5 ThermoFisher Scientific

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategy

