Global Consulting Market: Size, Share, Organizational Trends and Forecasts 2019-2023

Scope of the Report

The report entitled “Global Consulting Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)” provides an in-depth analysis of the consulting market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the consulting market by value and includes segment analysis as well. The report also includes regional analysis of the consulting market for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall consulting market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the consulting market are Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Company Coverage

Deloitte

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Ernst & Young (EY)

KPMG

Executive Summary

Consulting refers to providing advice to an organization or business relating to various areas such as strategy, structure, management and operations. Some of the most common types of consulting projects include post-merger integration, growth strategy, business diagnostic, cost reduction, organizational design and customer retention.

Consulting has been segmented on the basis of type into strategy, operations, human resources, financial and technology/IT. The strategy segment includes corporate strategy, economic policy, mergers & acquisitions, organizational strategy and functional strategy. Operations comprise of several areas such as process management, supply chain, procurement, finance operations, outsourcing and project management. The human resources segment incorporates various activities including organizational change, HR technology, learning & development, benefits & rewards and talent management. Financial consulting includes corporate finance, restructuring, actuarial services, risk management, real estate advisory and forensics & litigation. The technology segment comprises of IT advisory, ERP implementation, data analytics, application development, systems integration and enterprise architecture.

The global consulting market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing role of big data, increasing employment level, growing need for strategic planning in businesses, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are increasing competition from in-house and freelance consultants and shortage of skilled workforce.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Consulting: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Consulting

2.1.2 Purpose of Consulting

2.1.3 Advantages of Consulting

2.1.4 Consulting Projects

2.2 Consulting Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Consulting Segmentation by Type

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Consulting Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Consulting Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Consulting Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW)

3.1.3 Global Consulting Market by Segments (Operations, Financial, Technology/IT, Human Resources (HR), Strategy)

3.2 Global Consulting Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Strategy Consulting Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Operations Consulting Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Financial Consulting Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Human Resources (HR) Consulting Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Technology/IT Consulting Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Consulting Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Consulting Market by Segments (Strategy, Others)

4.1.3 North America Strategy Consulting Market by Value

4.1.4 North America Strategy Consulting Market by Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Others)

4.1.5 North America Strategy Consulting Market Value by Industry Verticals

4.1.6 North America Strategy Consulting Market by Region (The US, Canada, Mexico)

4.1.7 North America Strategy Consulting Market Value by Region

4.1.8 North America Others Consulting Market by Value

4.2 Europe Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Consulting Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Consulting Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Consulting Market by Region (China, Asia Pacific (excluding China))

4.3.3 China Consulting Market by Value

4.3.4 Asia Pacific (Excluding China) Consulting Market by Value

4.3.5 Asia Pacific Consulting Market by Segments (Financial, Technology/IT, Human Resources (HR), Others)

4.3.6 Asia Pacific Human Resources (HR) Consulting Market by Value

4.3.7 Asia Pacific Financial Consulting Market by Value

4.3.8 Asia Pacific Technology/IT Consulting Market by Value

4.3.9 Asia Pacific Others Consulting Market by Value

4.4 ROW Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Consulting Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Role of Big Data

5.1.2 Increasing Employment Level

5.1.3 Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence

5.1.4 Growing Need for Strategic Planning in Businesses

5.1.5 New Government Regulations

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Increasing Competition from In-house and Freelance Consultants

5.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Workforce

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Performance-based Billing Business Model

5.3.2 Network-based Consulting & Crowdsourcing

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Consulting Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Consulting Market Players by Product Mapping

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Deloitte

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Ernst & Young (EY)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 KPMG

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

