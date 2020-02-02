Global Environmental Consulting Market 2019 Trends, Growth Analysis, Demand, In-depth Overview and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report

The report entitled “Global Environmental Consulting Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides in-depth analysis of the global environmental consulting market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the global environmental consulting market by value, by segment and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of environmental consulting market by value.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global environmental consulting market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global environmental consulting market includes players like AECOM, Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and John Wood Group, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Asia Pacific

Western Europe

South America

Eastern Europe

Middle East

Africa

Company Coverage

AECOM

Fluor Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

John Wood Group

Executive Summary

Environmental consulting facilitates the end-user to manage necessary compliances owing to the rise in recognition of climate change and environmental damage. Additionally, the companies require the consultant to reduce the damage caused by their operations to surrounding environments. Some of the major areas of environmental consulting applications are: environmental management system, geotechnical, green claims and contaminated claims.

Furthermore, the environmental consulting services provide numerous goods and services. The environmental consulting services market is bifurcated into, site remediation consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence and others environmental consulting services.

The global environmental consulting market has showcased the high growth during the previous years and projections are made that the market would rise progressively in the forecasted years i.e., 2019 to 2023. The global environmental consulting market is predicted to augment owing to rising urbanization, surging consumer awareness, growth in smart cities spending, increase in electronic waste, initiative to save environment and growth in stringent environmental laws.

Conversely, the growth of global environmental consulting market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are systems and information technology interruption and lack of trained experts.

Moreover, some of the latest trends in the market are: rise in carbon emission, decline in fossil fuel and government initiatives and regulations.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Environmental Consulting: An Overview

2.1.1 Environmental Consultancy Application

2.2 Environmental Consulting Services: An Overview

2.3 Environmental Consulting Services Segment: An Overview

2.4 Environmental Consulting Services Industry Personnel: An Overview

2.5 Advantages of Environmental Consulting Services: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Segment (Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence and Others Environmental Consulting Services)

3.1.3 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Site Remediation Consulting Services Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Others Environmental Consulting Services Market by Value

