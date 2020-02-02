Scope of the Report

The report titled “Global Oleochemicals Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global oleochemicals market by value, by volume, by type, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the oleochemicals market, including the following regions: Asia pacific (India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe, North America (The US & Rest of North America), and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US oleochemicals market by value and by type.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global oleochemicals market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global oleochemicals market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Oleochemicals manufacturers are producing different types of oleochemicals derived from different raw materials for various application.

Further, key players of the oleochemicals market are BASF SE, Wilmar International Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Sime Darby Plantation and PTT Global Chemicals (Emery Oleochemicals) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

ROW

Company Coverage

BASF SE

Wilmar International Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Sime Darby Plantation and PTT Global Chemicals (Emery Oleochemicals)

Executive Summary

Oleochemicals are the chemicals which are obtained from plants and animal fats or oils. Oleochemicals are derived from natural renewable raw materials like palm oil, palm kernel oil, etc. Therefore, they are considered as cost-competitive and are ecologically more acceptable alternative to petrochemicals.

Oleochemicals can be produced in different ways. The three most common methods to produce oleochemicals are: transesterification, saponification, and fat splitting. Oleochemicals can be used in various applications, including soaps & detergents, plastics, rubber, paper, lubricants, personal care, biodiesel, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others.

The base oleochemicals are Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Glycerine, and Methyl Esters. And, the derivatives are Amines, Amides, Esters, Sulphates, and Alkoxylates. Base oleochemicals are produced from vegetable oils through a simple production process, whereas the manufacturing of derivatives from base oleochemicals is a highly specialized process.

The oleochemicals market can be segmented on the basis of type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Methyl Esters, Glycerine, Fatty Amines, and Others); application (Plastic Additives, Food Additives, and Others); raw material type (Tropical Oils (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil & Palm Oil), Soft Oils (Sunflower Oil, Soya Oil & Rape Oil), Animal Fats (Poultry, Tallow & Lard), and Other Material Types); and process (Hydrogenation, Hydrolysis Process, Transesterification and Other Process).

The global oleochemicals market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The oleochemicals market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growth in the biodiesel sector, rising vegetable oil demand and supply, widespread utilization of fatty acids, high economic growth, favorable government regulations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as fluctuations in raw material prices, overcapacity issues, etc.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Oleochemicals: An Overview

2.1.1 Major Types of Oleochemicals

2.1.2 Oleochemicals Production Process

2.1.3 Applications of Oleochemicals

2.2 Oleochemicals Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Oleochemicals Segmentation by Type and Application

2.2.2 Oleochemicals Segmentation by Raw Material Type

2.2.3 Oleochemicals Segmentation by Process

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Oleochemicals Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Oleochemicals Market Value by Type (Fatty Acids, Glycerine, Fatty Alcohols, Methyl Esters, fatty Amines, and Others)

3.1.4 Global Oleochemicals Market Volume by Type (Fatty Acids, Glycerine, Fatty Alcohols, and Others)

3.1.5 Global Oleochemicals Market Value by Application (Plastic Additives, Food Additives, and Others)

3.1.6 Global Oleochemicals Market Value by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW)

3.2 Global Oleochemicals Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Fatty Acids Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Fatty Acids Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.2.3 Global Glycerine Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Glycerine Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.2.5 Global Fatty Alcohols Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Fatty Alcohols Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.2.7 Global Methyl Esters Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Fatty Amines Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Others Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Others Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.3 Global Oleochemicals Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Plastic Additives Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Food Additives Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Others Oleochemicals Market by Value

……………

