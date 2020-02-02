Global Paper Chemicals Market Growth Rate, Production Volume And Future Opportunities
Global Paper Chemicals Market: Overview
Growth of the packaging paper and paper-based packaging is driving growth of the paper chemicals market. Growing importance and adoption of the functional chemicals that provide excellent optical properties for improving printability is driving growth of the global paper chemicals market. Growing demand for specialty papers and chemicals is leading to conduct high growth due to rising demand for sterilizing paper especially in the medical applications.
Global Paper Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restraints
The paper chemical market is gaining traction due to growing demand for bleaching chemicals including chlorine oxide, sodium bisulfite, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium chlorate. Oxygen and ozone are increasingly finding applications as bleaching agents. Widening applications of the paper chemicals are boosting growth of the paper chemicals market. The capacity expansions of pulp and paper manufacturing across South America and Asia Pacific are driving demand for pulp chemicals and likely to propel growth of the paper chemicals market.
Growing awareness about availability of the sustainable packaging is fuelling demand for paper-based packaging. This is propelling demand for paper chemicals over the forecast period.
Additionally, emergence of the online and e-commerce website globally and especially in the developing countries are driving growth of the global paper chemical market. The paper chemicals market is projected to witness growth with impressive CAGR owing to rising demand for tissues and packaging grades coupled with growing need for the effective food packaging is propelling growth of the market.
Global Paper Chemicals Market: Geographical Analysis
On the basis of region, the global paper chemicals market is segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America and Europe is expected to dominate the global paper chemicals market owing to growing adoption of the paper-based packaging. Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as demand for pulp and paper in the region. The demand for the paper material is growing from the countries such as India, China, and Japan are the major contributors to the pulp and paper production in the region.
Global Paper Chemicals Market: Companies Mentioned
Companies such as Kemira Oyj, Solenis, BASF, Ecolab, Akzonobel N.V., Harima Chemicals Group, Ashland Inc., Archroma, and Buckman Laboratories International Inc. are dominating the global paper chemicals market.
