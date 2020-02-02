Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global industrial floor scrubbers market. In terms of revenue, the global industrial floor scrubbers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global industrial floor scrubbers market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global industrial floor scrubbers market would largely be driven by factors such as rising concerns about hygiene in the commercial sector, and growing industrialization in developing economies. Innovation in the technology and design of industrial floor scrubbers with advanced features, built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, performance data, maintenance alert, etc., is expected to boost the demand for industrial floor scrubbers, subsequently driving the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market.

Industrial floor scrubber manufacturers across the globe are emphasizing and rigorously capitalizing on the research & development of the robotic aspects of floor scrubbers. The emergence of this trend in the global industrial floor scrubbers market is attributed to the rapidly growing demand for automated scrubbing machines in developing nations. The burgeoning trend in the adoption of automatic floor scrubbing machines is highly influenced by persistent technology development, skilled labor crises, and scaling productivity expectations regarding daily cleaning tasks.

Moreover, companies operating in the industrial floor scrubbers market are primarily focusing on definite growth strategies such as geographic expansion, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions in order to ensure high product visibility and consumer recall, and also to expand their consumer base and increase their market share in the global industrial floor scrubbers market.

According to the industrial floor scrubbers market report, the manufacturing & warehousing end use segment is estimated to acquire a majority share in the global industrial floor scrubbers market, and expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The segment’s scope comprises production plants, manufacturing, mining, and utilities. The exponential rise in global urban population has resulted in the skyrocketing demand for commodities, including consumer utilities such as energy, power, water, and food. This, in response, has resulted in the growth of manufacturing plants and warehouses. However, in the near future, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to grow at a prominent rate. The usage of industrial floor scrubbers in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is majorly fueled by rising hygiene concerns within medical and healthcare facilities.

In terms of product, the walk-behind scrubbers segment holds a large share of the global industrial floor scrubbers market, followed by the ride-on scrubbers and robotic scrubbers segments. Walk-behind floor scrubbers dominated the industrial floor scrubbers market, both, in terms of value and volume, in 2018, primarily due to features such as affordability, low maintenance cost, easy operation for small and confined spaces, etc. Additionally, regions where labor shortage is not an issue also prefer walk-behind floor scrubbers.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3960

Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market: Prominent Regions

Presently, the industrial floor scrubbers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience high growth during the forecast period. This strong growth is mainly driven by the advent of manufacturing industries in many Asian countries. Key industries such as manufacturing & warehousing, transportation, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare are already contributing toward its significant dominance.

North America and Europe currently dominate the industrial floor scrubbers market. This is due to the presence of numerous industries, coupled with the presence of many key manufacturers of industrial floor scrubbers. Another factor that helps these regions dominate this industry is acute labor shortage and higher labor rates.

Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global industrial floor scrubbers market include Amano Corporation, COMAC S.p.A, Conquest Equipment Technologies Pty Ltd., Fimap S.p.A., Hako GmbH, Nilfisk Group, Polivac International Pty Ltd., Tennant Company, Tornado Industries Inc., and Numatic International Ltd. Companies operating in the industrial floor scrubbers market are extensively focusing on introducing innovative products in order to gain more share in this market.