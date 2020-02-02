Industrial Generator Sets Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2027

Industrial Generator Sets – Preferable Solution for reliable and uninterrupted power supply

Industrial generator sets system is used for power generation using a combination of an engine (driver) and an alternator (driven). There are various factors that affect the performance of industrial generator sets. These include the material of construction, size or capacity, design mechanism, operating speed, type of fuel, type of cooling, and operating mechanism.

The growth in the demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply due to industrial real estate development, increase in manufacturing of goods, and rapid industrialization are expected to drive the demand for industrial generator sets during the forecast period

Increase in number of Commercial and Industrial sector in the emerging economies is going to drive the market in forecast period

Industrial generator sets have become popular in recent years due to its various advantages, such as long maintenance interval, low temperature starting capacity, high power density, etc. Industrial generator sets have a huge demand. These generator sets are efficient and simple, as they consume less fuel due to innovation of a new technology by developing a common rail injection engine, which consumes less fuel and create les noise. Increase in industrial applications and rise in construction activities are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are developing new generator sets that fuel-efficient and make less sound. In November 2018, Cummins Inc. launched a new diesel generator in Spain. The product offers optimum performance, reliability, and versatility for stationary standby and prime power applications suitable for less space.

North America and Europe to Hold a Leading Share of Global Industrial Generator Sets Market

Geographically, the global Industrial Generator Sets market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Industrial Generator Sets market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Industrial Generator Sets market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Industrial Generator Sets market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of the food service industry, coupled with the steady rise in the number of tourist arrivals.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand of Industrial Generator Sets is projected to drive product innovation and launches in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Industrial Generator Sets Market:

The Industrial Generator Sets market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are expanding their business across different region to cater to the demand of consumers. Under the power systems segment, companies are designing and manufacturing support back-up and prime power generators ranging from 2 kilowatts to 3.5 megawatts, as well as controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches for applications, such as consumer, commercial, industrial, data centers, health care, telecommunications, and waste water treatment plants.

