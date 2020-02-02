Inverted Pouch Market- North America continue to remain the most profitable regional market by 2028
Inverted Pouch Market: Overview
Cut throat competition among the packaging manufacturers has led to innovative packaging solutions being introduced in the market. Inverted pouches find their maximum applicability across the food end use industry where the pouches are being used to keep food fresh for a longer period of time at all stages of the supply chain.
Food industry being the largest consumer of packaging is opting for packaging formats that not only revitalize their signature brands but also differentiates the product from their competitors. Also, nations such as the United States is witnessing a strong rise in the millennial consumers which has significantly contributed to new buying habits along with strong brand preference.
Millennial belong to a consumer group who make value driven purchase decisions and are also willing to pay a premium for it. They also expect the retailers and brand owners to be consumer smart which is directly compelling the packaging manufacturers to manufacture intelligent packaging solutions.
As quoted by Glenroy Inc., a key market player in the inverted pouch market, “Innovative and effective products that are bound to make life easier ultimately win the heart of the millennial generation”
Inverted pouches also overcome the challenges of inefficient dispensing of the traditional formats of packaging. Also, inverted pouches aid in the minimized use of utensils to a great extent.
North America is expected to lead the global inverted pouch market. The U.S. alone accounts for a market share of 19% in the global flexible packaging market. This further propels the growth of the market in the North American region. Furthermore, there is a high density of inverted pouch manufacturers in the region.
APAC inverted pouch market on the other hand is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR with growth mainly concentrated in economies such as India and China.
Inverted Pouch Market: Growth Contributors & Impact Analysis
Inverted pouch have high barrier properties and also contribute to low carbon emissions along with consumer convenience which directly contribute to the growth of the global market. Also, the high shelf impact of the inverted pouches have helped the retailers in invigorating sales of their products.
Inverted Pouch Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the inverted pouch market are Aptar Group, Inc., Glenroy, Inc., Polymer Packaging, Inc., and Taipak Enterprises Ltd. The key strategy of the players operating in the inverted pouch market basically lies in manufacturing packaging type which is a win-win format for both the consumers as well as the brand owners.
