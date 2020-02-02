Liquid Crystal Materials Market – Global Industry Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming trends and Top company analysis forecast by 2019-2025
Liquid crystals are highly structured liquids with positional (smectic) and orientational (cholesteric, nematic) order of constituent molecules. Small molecule-based and polymer-based liquid crystals are available in the market. Molecule structure of liquid crystals contains rigid n-electrons with flexible long alkyl chains. These materials serve as photo alignment agents, which exhibit enhanced functionality and provide superior adhesion properties to plastic substrate and glass coatings. Liquid crystal materials are available in various solvent-based grades with numerous viscosities & degrees of adhesion.
Rise in demand for high-performance lightweight materials from automotive industry to produce fuel-efficient vehicles and minimize carbon emissions is anticipated to have a positive impact on liquid crystal materials market growth. Moreover, rise in preference for miniaturization of electrical & electronic components such as surface mounting devices and surface mounting technology (SMT) connectors is projected to boost the demand for liquid crystal materials. However, high cost and low welding strength of these materials hinder the market growth. Increase in use of liquid crystal materials in biomedical applications is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.
The global Liquid Crystal Materials market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Liquid Crystal Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Crystal Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Liquid Crystal Materials in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Liquid Crystal Materials manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DIC Corporation
Jiangsu Hecheng Display Technology Co., Ltd.
JNC Corporation
LCR Hallcrest, LLC
Merck Group
Shanghai Jingke Industrial Co., Ltd.
Shijiazhuang Chengzhi Yonghua Display Materials Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
Sun Chemical Corporation
TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Cholesteric Liquid Crystals
Discotic Liquid Crystals
Nematic & Smectic Liquid Crystals
Segment by Application
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace
Industrial
Biomedical
Others
