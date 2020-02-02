Men’s Health Therapeutics Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2024

The rising psychological, economic, biological, and social factors affecting men’s health are slated to propel the global Men’s Health Therapeutics Market. Research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that life expectancy at birth for males was 69.1 years, while that for women was 73.8 years. Thus, it was found that women live longer than men on a global scale in a study conducted in 2015.

The report conveys key information related to the recent market developments, opportunities, trends, growth drivers, and restraints of the global men’s health therapeutics market. The business strategies, product portfolios, and market shares held by the major players are discussed in detail. The market attractiveness, Porter’s five force analysis, market forecasts, value chain analysis, the past, present, and projected leading segments of the global men’s health therapeutics market are also presented in the report.

Global Men’s Health Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Changing lifestyles, indulgence in risky activities, usage of illegal drugs, consumption of liquor, and smoking have been causing several disorders and health conditions among men. Work-related problems such as stress and anxiety have also been contributing to the prevalence of health conditions, fuelling the demand for these therapeutics.

Moreover, studies have found that cancer prevalence among males is more than that among females. The widespread popularity of convenience food, junk food, and other unhealthy eating habits have further augmented the incidence of men’s health issues. The rising health awareness among people, increasing disposable incomes, and large healthcare expenditures are also driving the growth of this market.

On the other hand, hesitation of seeking medical advice might restrict the growth of the market due to factors such as social taboos and negative self-perception. However, a gradual shift in attitudes about men’s health are likely to aid in the expansion of the market as several healthcare providers, physicians, and medical organizations are ensuring that men feel more comfortable when seeking medical assistance. Moreover, the development of numerous pipeline drugs for the treatment of men’s health issues are likely to present significant opportunities for the global men’s health therapeutics market.

The global men’s therapeutics market can be segmented to include categories such as male hypogonadism therapy, prostate cancer therapy, erectile dysfunction therapy, and premature ejaculation therapy.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global men’s health therapeutics market are Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., CordexPharma, Inc., Trophogen, Inc., ZydusCadila Healthcare Ltd., and Pantarhei Bioscience BV.

