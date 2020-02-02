Molecular Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Market Estimated to Flourish by 2024

The global Molecular Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Market is increasing significantly. The market has huge scope due to growing demand for blood transfusion across the world. For the purpose of transfusion, donor blood compatibility with recipient patient is highly important. Thus, before transfusion of blood, in order to check compatibility, blood samples are cross-matched with each other. Transfusion of blood is usually safe, however, allo-immunization can create a complications in recipient. The allo-immunization can be dreadful in patients’ suffering from diseases like sickle cell anemia.

The molecular blood group typing is used to determine presence of antigens in the red blood cells through testing. In general, A, B, and D (Rh) antigens are tested as part of standard procedure, followed by determination of other antigens if required. Reverse grouping confirms ABO blood group typing by detecting expected isoagglutinins. The varying use of blood typing and grouping test in research activities and transfusion procedures has upsurge the molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing market. Thus, rising demand, increased government interventions has increased the market for molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing (NAT).

Request a PDF Brochure on Molecular Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Market Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14738

However, restraining factors like administrative and logistical challenges, slow turnaround, high cost, requirement of high end equipment and inadequate information systems for handling the results. Owing to these facts, the market observes rise in the demand for molecular typing tests. The adoption of molecular testing in blood transfusion procedures has mitigated the challenges faced to significant extent.

On the basis of nature of tests, blood typing and grouping tests are classified into ABO, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antibody Panels, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Rh (D, Du), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), etc. The cross-matching test has significant market share, followed by Antigen Typing in the molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing market.

Molecular diagnostics is gaining its popularity in transfusion procedures. The molecular diagnostics including NAT testing of infectious diseases has increased the safety of blood products and ensure blood group typing in critical situations such as prenatal non-invasive RhD typing and/or post-transfusion of blood products. Nucleic acid testing (NAT) in conjugation with serological procedures offers infectious disease screening standard which is generally used by blood banks globally. The evidence of positive impact of NAT blood screening on public health was observed globally. This led the rising potential for molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing (NAT) market. On the basis of infectious disease screening tests, the market is classified as Cytomegalovirus, AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), Parvovirus B19 NAT, HTLV-I/II, West Nile Virus NAT, Syphilis, etc.

Based on applications, the molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing (NAT) market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic labs, research labs, blood banks, etc. the majority of share of market is occupied by blood banks.

Request for a Discount on Molecular Blood Typing, Grouping and Infectious Disease NAT Market Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=14738

Geographically, North America occupies the largest market share followed by other developed region like Europe. United States have been the major market across the world. High and advanced technology, research and development activities has boosted the North America market for molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing. Moreover, Asia Pacific has shown striking increase in its growth rate for the molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing market. Rising population, increase in disposable income are some key factors driving the Asia Pacific Market. Due to this factors, the Asian market is observing high number of new entrants compared to those in developed regions.

The Major players reported in the market include Abbot Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, etc.