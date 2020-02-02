NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station
NASA has chosen a Houston-based firm named Axiom Space to help build the first-ever commercial habitat for the ISS (International Space Station). Axiom Space was founded in 2016, and the module they will make shall be used as the destination for any future commercial spaceflight plans, technology development, potentially housing
- The Digital Currency Governance Group reflects the arrival of cryptocurrencies
- Fed’s Electrical Car budget underestimated
- IRS Schedule 1: ‘ Financial Interest ‘ Classification Cryptocurrency Question:
- NASA Picks Axiom Space for Commercial Leo Module
- Greens Mowers to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026
- NASA releases eleven grandaunts ready for space missions.
- NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station
- NASA, Partners Name Ocean Studying Satellite for Noted Earth Scientist
- Global Plating Rectifier Type – Fuseblocks and Holder Market Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2019-2025
- Corporate green accounts purchase ‘ Global energy sector reshaping.’
- Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market 2019 – Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2025
- U.S. Spaceships Target to Launch Passengers Into Space This Year.
- Tanzania building a renewable energy training center
- Will 2020 Be The Year Cryptocurrency And Blockchain Becomes Operational?
- Xodus Boosts Wind Assessment Activities
Read more at NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station