488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station

NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station

0

NASA has chosen a Houston-based firm named Axiom Space to help build the first-ever commercial habitat for the ISS (International Space Station). Axiom Space was founded in 2016, and the module they will make shall be used as the destination for any future commercial spaceflight plans, technology development, potentially housing

Read more at NASA Taps Startup Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The Space Station

©  2020 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme