Over 10% CAGR Slated for Omega 3 ingredients Market through 2029, High Demand for Healthy Snacks to Assist Sales Growth: TMR Study

According to a new study by TMR, the global sales of omega 3 ingredients are estimated to surpass revenues worth US$ 4,900 in 2019. The omega 3 ingredients market continues to remain influenced by various factors, which range from an upsurge in a number of proactive health-conscious consumers to growing preference for polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) as a preventive solution to prevent chronic diseases.

The study opines that the omega 3 ingredients market will continue to witness a notable growth in line with rising consumer acceptance of immunity enhancing supplements alongside the health & wellness trend. Increasing use of polyunsaturated fats in dietary supplements, infant formulas, F&B industry, and pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industry are likely to uphold sales of omega 3 ingredients.

Evident Health Benefits of Fish Oil-derived EPA and DHA Favor Omega 3 Ingredients Sales

According to the study, Perceived health benefits of omega 3 fatty acids, extracted from fish oil, have been underpinning sales of omega 3 ingredients. Growing consumer transition from saturated and trans-fats based regular diet, to mono- and poly-unsaturated fats, which helps in lowering LDL cholesterol and risk of cognitive impairment, will create opportunities for omega 3 ingredients market.

The study opines that growing consumer recognition of the benefits of algal oils for improving joint, cardiovascular health, and fighting depression is another key influential aspect for consumption of omega 3 ingredients. Although demand for animal-based omega 3 ingredients remains high, the study envisages steep growth in plant-based variants as more consumers embrace the upward vegan trend.

Omega 3 ingredients are witnessing significant global traction due to the increasing application of PUFAs in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and aquaculture industries. Rising adoption of omega 3 ingredients for infant formulas, in light of the visual and neurological development benefits of these fatty acids for toddlers continues to augment the market growth. With extensive researches recognizing potential benefits of fish oil, which contains particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaneoic acid (DHA), it is highly likely that consumer acceptance of omega 3 ingredients will grow at a rapid pace.

The study opines that omega 3 ingredients manufacturers are leveraging microencapsulation technology to incorporate fatty acid-rich fish oils into food, and stabilize these fish oil-enriched foods. Applications of highly stable microencapsulated rich in omega 3 ingredients fish oil products in infant formulas, dietary supplements, and food and beverages industry will remain lucrative for market growth.

The penetration of novel technologies in the omega 3 ingredients market grows unabated, as the players focus on innovation to provide high-quality products with extended shelf life. For instance, a leading company in omega 3 ingredients market, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, developed Qualitysilver – a technology that prevents oxidation of oil to protect its nutritional and organoleptic qualities.

Developed Markets – First Wave of Growth for Omega 3 Ingredients Manufacturers

The study opines that growing health concerns pertaining to lack of eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaneoic acid are making an increased number of consumers proactive regarding awareness of immunity enhancers. Recent studies allude a large number of health-conscious consumers in Europe and North America to consume fish oil-derived omega 3 ingredients, as these reduce the risk of chronic ailments.

Realizing the growth potential in omega 3 ingredients industry, several companies are offering omega 3 ingredients-based gummy candies that are available in various flavors, such as orange, lemon, and strawberry. Consumption of gummy candies that contain particularly eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexaneoic acid omega 3 ingredients is significantly high among consumers in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K.

This TMR study offers a long-term perspective of the omega 3 ingredients market for the period 2019 to 2027. The omega 3 ingredients market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 11% through 2027.