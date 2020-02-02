Post menopausal Osteoporosis Market Trends and Forecast up to 2024

Osteoporosis is a progressive systemic skeletal disorder characterized by skeletal fragility, microarchitectural disruption, and low bone mass, resulting in decreased bone strength and an increased risk of fracture. Majority of post-menopausal osteoporosis occurs due to estrogen deficiency. Post-menopausal osteoporosis is a disease that ranges from asymptomatic bone loss to disabling hip fracture. Osteoporosis is a worldwide health issue because of the associated morbidity, mortality, and costs. The prevalence of the disease is not only in western countries but also in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

According to World Health Organization, more than 75 million people suffer from osteoporosis fracture in Europe, Japan, and the U.S., and more than 2.3 million fractures occur annually alone in Europe and the U.S. Hip fracture is the most serious osteoporotic fracture, which results from falls, but some occur spontaneously. Women are highly affected than men, and there is an increasing incidence of the disease with age. The risk of hip fracture lies between 14% and 20% among women in the U.S. and Europe.

In most cases, post-menopausal osteoporosis is a silent disease because no symptoms are seen until the fracture occurs. The combined risk for spine, hip, and forearm fracture has been estimated to be approximately 40%, which is similar to coronary artery disease. The risk of an osteoporotic fracture increases exponentially with age due to the decrease in bone density or bone mineral density (BMD) and the occurrence of other age-related accidents, e.g., increasing incidence of falls.

Factors such as aging population, decline in estrogen levels after menopause, lifestyle changes such as smoking and alcohol consumption, and increase in bone loss after menopause are projected to drive the post-menopausal osteoporosis market globally. Mergers & acquisitions and new product innovation are another fueling factors which are expected to add value to the post-menopausal osteoporosis market. On other hand, high standards regulatory approval of any new product launch into the market, competition from the emerging alternative technologies, and intense competition from generics are estimated to hinder the growth of the market.

The post-menopausal osteoporosis market has been segmented by treatment, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of treatment, the market is classified into vitamin D, bisphosphonates, calcitonin, hormone replacement therapy, estrogen antagonist, parathyroid hormone, and combination therapy. In terms of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the post-menopausal osteoporosis market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the market due to growing number of geriatric population, and early adoption of treatment procedure, which in turn are likely to drive the post-menopausal osteoporosis market. The geriatric population represents about 14.5% of the U.S. population. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by 2060, the number is expected to grow to 98 million, which is twice of 2014 geriatric population in the U.S. Europe is the second largest market due to increase in research and development activities as well as new product innovation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in health care expenditure and research & development activities, along with development in medical tourism. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to create large opportunities for the post-menopausal osteoporosis market owing to increase in health care insurance policies, growth in awareness among people, and shift of more number of companies toward these regions due to untapped markets. These factors are likely to add value to the Latin America and Middle East & Africa post-menopausal osteoporosis markets.

Major players operating in this market include Amgen Inc., Clonz Biotech Pvt Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Enteris BioPharma, Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Oncobiologics, Inc., Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, BiologicsMD, Inc., and Radius Health, Inc.