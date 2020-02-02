Potato Processing Market Rising Trends, Business Opportunities and Growth Outlook to 2027 with Major Players Agristo NV , Aviko BV , Farm Frites International B.V.

Potato is also known as solanum tuberosum. The potato is a tuberous, starchy crop from the perennial nightshade.The potato is native to the Peruvian-Bolivian Andes and is one of the world’s main food crops. Potatoes are used for different purposes. It not only use as a vegetable for cooking at home. Potatoes are processed into potato food products and food ingredients. Annually more than 50 percent of potatoes are used in potato processed product. It includes dehydrated potato flakes, french fries, potato starch, animal feed, food ingredients and as a starch source for vodka or alcohol production.

Growing demand for processed potato products across the globe is driving the need for the potato processing market. Moreover, an increasing number of quick-service restaurants worldwide is expected to fuel the potato processing market in the upcoming time. Furthermore, the expansion of the retail landscape is also projected to influence the potato processing market significantly. Advancement in technologies and farming techniques is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Potato Processing Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of potato processing market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, distribution channel and geography. The global potato processing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading potato processing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global potato processing market is segmented on the basis of type, application and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented into frozen, chips & snack pellets, dehydrated and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into snacks, ready-to-cook & prepared meals and others. On the basis of the distribution channel the market is segmented into foodservice and retail.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global potato processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The potato processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting potato processing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the potato processing market in these regions.

