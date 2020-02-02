Re-usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market- Major Manufacturers Revenue, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis by 2027

Re-usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging – Market Overview

With challenging storage and handling processes, manufacturers are not only looking for efficient packaging solutions but also looking for ways to reuse the product in order to save cost and resources. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging solutions are categorized as folding boxes, trays, point of purchase (POP) displays, and inserts & dividers. Plastic corrugated packaging products such as folding boxes and trays are water resistant, stronger, durable, and are multi usable as compared to paperboard & paper packaging solutions. Performance and longer life of the re-usable corrugated plastic packaging products can add overall value to the user experience for industrial and non- industrial user.

Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging solutions are ideal for harsh environments where moisture, humidity, and ESD are a problem. Reusable corrugated plastic packaging offers better product protection and crush resistance than conventional paper & paperboard packaging.

Re-usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging – Market Dynamics

Re-usability along with higher operational performance are some important factors that propels the market for re-usable corrugated plastic packaging. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging solutions are widely used by industries like food & beverages, agriculture, advertising, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Clean reliable, re-usable corrugated plastic packaging offers storage and protection for pharmaceutical products such as vial, tubes and other delicate equipment. Recycling of plastic packaging has benefits to the environment.

Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging products are used in nearly all the industries. Food & beverage, and consumer electronics industries mainly drives the market for re-usable corrugated plastic packaging. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging products are used in food & beverage industry to package products like fruits & vegetables and beverages for protective packaging.

Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging offers a wide range of applications for packaging and storage purposes. They are cost-effective and can be a replacement for alternative products such as fiberboard, molded fiber, and material handling.

Request PDF Sample to Know Technological Advances and Challenges in the Global Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43373

Corrugated Plastic Packaging: Production Process

Corrugated plastic packaging solutions undergo following production process.

Re-Usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for re-usable corrugated plastic packaging is divided into seven key regions as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ), Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

Re-Usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global re-usable corrugated plastic packaging market are categorized in three tiers as

Tier 1 (Includes players having revenue more than US$ 100 Mn) DS Smith plc. Inteplast Group, Ltd. Dynapac Co., Ltd. Flexcon Company, Inc.

Tier 2 (Includes players having revenue more than US$ 10 Mn) Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH Technology Container Corp. Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc. American Containers, Inc. Yamakoh, Co., Ltd.

Tier 3 (Includes players having revenue less than US$ 10 Mn) Mills Industries. Plastic Packaging Solutions Amatech Inc. Genesee Packaging, Inc. Numatech West LLC Shish Industries Limited Dongguan Jianxin Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Androp Packaging, Inc.



Many small and regional players are expected to contribute to the global re-usable corrugated plastic packaging market.