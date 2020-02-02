Research Report and Overview on Biological Insecticide Market, 2019-2031

The global Biological Insecticide market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Biological Insecticide market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Biological Insecticide market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biological Insecticide market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Biological Insecticide market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Dow AgroSciences (US)

Novozymes A/S (DK)

Bayer CropScience AG (DE)

Valent Biosciences Corp (US)

Arysta LifeSciences (US)

BASF SE (DE)

Becker Underwood Inc (US)

AgBiTech Pty Ltd. (AU)

DuPont (US)

Andermatt Biocontrol (CH)

Syngenta Crop Protections, LLC (US)

FMC Agricultural Products (US)

Certis USA L.L.C. (US)

Seipasa (ES)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Ingredient Type

Microbial Pesticide

Plant Pesticide

Biochemical Pesticide

By Formulation

Liquid formulation

Dry formulation

By Mode of Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

Segment by Application

Grains & Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamental Grass

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Biological Insecticide market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

