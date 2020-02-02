Reverse Power Relay Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth

Reverse Power Relay Market: Overview

An electrical regulated switch is known as a relay. Relays are widely used where a number of circuits need to be controlled by single signal or by other low-power signal. Reverse power relay is a directional protective relay, which protects back flow of power in reverse direction. A relay is used to prevent back flow of power from an active generator to the utility or other generator when a generator operates in parallel with another generator or utility. The relay inspects the power from a generator and in case the power output drops below the set value it disconnects the generator coil to prevent power flow into the stator coil.

A reverse power relay is built from lightweight non-magnetic aluminum disc enclosed in two iron core electromagnets which are fixed on a spindle. The upper magnet is wound with voltage coil, while the other output magnet is wound with a current coil, which is connected to the same phase as that of the voltage coil. The current passes through the aluminum disc to generate eddy current. However, torque is developed due to the formation of eddy current, which tries to rotate the disc. In normal conditions, the trip contact on the disc is open and rotation is restricted by stoppers; however, if a reverse power starts to flow the disc rotates in the opposite direction.

The selection of reverse power relay depends upon factors such as sensitivity of reverse power relay, time delay in reverse power relay, number of phases, power supply, nominal voltage and current, frequency of operation, operational environment, and mounting. A sensitivity of reverse power relay specifies the power setting for activation of a tripping mechanism. The setting is depends on the application. Time delay deals with the time required by the relay to disconnect the power when the preset limit is met. Some relays have inbuilt time delay mechanism, while some have instant cut down mechanism. The relay can be used for a Single-Phase or three-Phase depending upon the application. The three-Phase relay is available in with three-phase four wire relay or three-phase three wire relay. The nominal voltage ratings of the system should be 110, 230, 380, 415 and 480 volts, and 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 A or 5 A are the nominal current ratings. The operational frequency of the system needs to be 50, 60, and 400Hz for proper functioning of a reverse power relay. The operational environment refers to the surrounding temperature. Mounting can be of DIN rail mounting, panel, or wall mounting.

Reverse Power Relay Market: Key Segments

The global reverse power relay market can be segregated into type, end-use, and region. Based on type, market can be bifurcated into single-phase and three-phase. The single-phase relay has only one measuring element. This relay can be used to protect generators from reverse power conditions. It is used to prevent power flow from small gen-sets to grid and to detect failure in the grid. The three-Phase reverse power relay is used for three-Phase connections and functions that are similar to the Single-Phase reverse power relay. In terms of end-use, the reverse power relay market can be classified into telecom equipment and household automation.

Reverse Power Relay Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global reverse power relay market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global reverse power relay market during the forecast period, followed by North America. The reverse power relay market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to account for small share of the reverse power relay market.

Reverse Power Relay Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global reverse power relay market include ABB, Eaton, Siemens AG, Alstom, OMRON Corporation, and Schneider Electric.