Same Day Delivery Market Size, Emerging-Trends, Statistics, Key-Drivers, 2018 Growth-Projections, Services-Solutions, Innovative-Technology, Opportunities, Advancements & Forecast-2025

The global same day delivery market revenue is estimated to reach USD 9.96 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing number of retail e-commerce platforms in light of easy accessibility of internet over smartphones. The development of phone apps has provided a further acceleration to online shopping.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/43

A study titled, “Global Same Day Delivery Market Size 2017 By Type (B2B, B2C), By Application (Retailers, E-commerce), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” was launched by Adroit Market Research today. The study provides the global same day delivery market size and shares for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The global same day delivery market report also includes qualitative factors such as opportunities, drivers, restraints and value chain. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering various key stages. The global same day delivery market gives a holistic view encompassing evolution of the global e-commerce industry for key regions and countries.

In 2017, global smartphone penetration increased by 30% as compared to 2016. Growing m-commerce industry due to the increased internet users, worldwide, has created a potential opportunity for e-commerce retail companies to offer quick delivery services. Moreover, increased spending for same day delivery by millennials is expected to drive the market growth over the projected period.

The global m-commerce sales were more than USD 1 trillion in 2017 and accounted for over 60% of global e-commerce spending. Convenient, user-friendly and availability of various products are key factors which are expected to increase online spending over the coming years. In order to cater to the growing consumer demand, companies are offering same day delivery options via mobile apps to offer hassle-free product delivery. In addition, retailers are targeting urban areas to capture untapped markets and gain a competitive edge. For instance, start-ups such as Foodora and Deliveroo in Europe, as well as Postmates and DoorDash in the U.S. are offering on-demand urban delivery services.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/same-day-delivery-market

The North America same day delivery market accounted for over 30% of the overall market share in 2017. As of 2017, more than 200 million people in this region shopped online. Moreover, overall e-commerce revenue generated in this region exceeded USD 350 billion in 2017. Developed consumer electronics, personal care, home appliances and medical industry is expected to prompt retail e-commerce service providers to increase their distribution network to offer fast delivery. Furthermore, 100% potential in internet and smartphone penetration in this region is expected to increase the adoption rate of same day delivery services over the coming years.

Europe same day delivery market was valued more than USD 700 million in 2017. Technological advancement followed by availability of wide distribution network is expected to increase market penetration over the projected period. For instance, at present, Air Time Critical offers the fastest delivery of an urgent parcel, spare parts, and important documents within 12 to 24 hours in major European cities.

A-1 Express, DHL Group, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, LaserShip Inc. and Royal Mail are the leading players present within the global same day delivery market.

Key segments of the global same day delivery market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

B2B

B2C

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Retailers

E-commerce

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Southeast Asia

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/43

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]